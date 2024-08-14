Alix Earle Expertly Styled a Black Underboob-Baring Two-Piece With the Most Gorgeous White Lace Gown in Italy
From France to Greece to Italy, Alix Earle is having the most epic European summer—and she’s certainly nailing her outfits along the way. We already knew that she had the cutest, most chic bikinis and the most fun, flirty going out ’fits. Now, we’re convinced the podcast host is on top of her cover-up game, too.
The SI Swimsuit cover girl, who starred on the front of the brand’s inaugural digital issue in June, stunned in a new Instagram post. Earle showed off her slim, sculpted figure in a black bandeau top and high-leg bottoms featuring cute gold hardware detailing from SAME. The 23-year-old paired the revealing, yet classy suit with a white mesh lace cover-up from Campbell and Kramer.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
SAME Hammer Bandeau Top, $140 and ’90s Bottom, $120 (samelosangeles.com) and Campbell and Kramer Demeter Long Sleeve Dress in Sandstone Lace $150 (campbellandkramer.com)
The elegant, sheer maxi dress features the prettiest dainty lace pattern all over and a figure-skimming silhouette with slightly flared sleeves. Plus, the cover-up’s flattering boat neckline allows you to wear the piece off one shoulder, as well.
Earle completed her look with chunky gold rectangle earrings and a neat slicked-back bun as she posed on a gorgeous balcony in Sorrento in the cover snap. In another pic from her Aug. 13 carousel, she showed off her tan lines in the black bikini as she sat on a beachside chair draped in a royal blue towel. The New Jersey native sipped on a refreshing beverage and added some luxurious accessories, including a rattan bag and the cat-eye sunglasses.
The content creator also showed off the outfit in a TikTok shared with her 7.1 million followers.