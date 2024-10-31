Alix Earle’s Honest Skin Transformation Reminds Fans Social Media Isn’t Always Reality
Alix Earle, known for her relatable beauty content and openness about her acne struggles, recently encouraged fans to be kinder to themselves when it comes to skin expectations shaped by social media. In a recent clip, shared on the content creator’s Instagram and TikTok accounts, the SI Swimsuit model, who was the brand’s inaugural digital issue cover star in June, shared a before-and-after transition, reminding her audience that seemingly perfect online posts rarely show the whole picture.
The clip begins with the 23-year-old’s bare face, showing her natural skin with a few cheek blemishes and the jawline breakout she’s been candid about lately. In the second part of the video, the Hot Mess With Alix Earle podcast host reveals her fully glammed look, courtesy of a professional makeup artist who gave her radiant skin, rosy cheeks, and dramatic lashes for the CFDA Awards.
“Don’t judge yourself based off of what you see on social media!! Acne/texture/redness is normal 🫶🏼,” she captioned the clip.
The New Jersey native’s vulnerability about her skin journey has resonated deeply with her followers. Earle, who is dating Miami Dolphins player Braxton Berrios, documented her long journey on and experience with Accutane, sharing updates on how it impacted her skin and confidence. Authenticity has been one of the many secrets to her success as an internet sensation — in addition to her previous relatable college student content and chatty get ready with me videos.
“I wish I had someone, in terms of acne, to look up to when I was younger and dealing with acne,” Earle told InStyle earlier this year when she was named the face of Hero Cosmetics. “The fact that I can be that for someone else is amazing. It makes me feel honored that I have a platform to be able to help other people and speak openly about such a prevalent topic.”
She added that posting online without a beauty filter was terrifying at first, and a major point of insecurity. But, as soon as she saw she was helping a community of teenagers and people in their 20s also struggling with their skin, it was all worth it.
Earle chose a mauve Y2K-inspired bandage dress from Hervé Léger’s Resort 2025 collection for the Oct. 28 event in New York City.
“Since my dress was very tight, I wanted my glam to be big to balance it out. My references were the iconic supermodels of the ‘90s & early 2000s—think glossy lips, voluminous hair, shimmery eyeshadow,” Earle shared. “[I’m] obsessed with my final glam look! I love how we tied in the color of my dress with the eyeshadow.”