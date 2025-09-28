Swimsuit

Anna Hall Turned Up the Heat in This Bold Black String Swim Look for Her SI Swim Debut

The world champion heptathlete was photographed by Ben Horton in Florida for the 2025 magazine.

Ananya Panchal

Anna Hall was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Anna Hall proved she’s more than just a powerhouse on the track in her 2025 SI Swimsuit debut feature with photographer Ben Horton.

The world champion heptathlete embraced a bold, fashion-forward moment in a sleek black string bikini by Minimale Animale—showing that strength and style aren’t mutually exclusive.

Anna Hall was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
The Colorado native, photographed by Yu Tsai on the shores of Florida, wore the Sacred Tie Back Tassel Bikini Top ($115) and matching Sanctuary Tassel Thong Bikini Bottom ($95), both in the brand's Dark Seas Black. The barely-there set featured delicate tassel accents, adjustable coverage and a flattering high-leg silhouette—perfect for a woman known for pushing physical limits.

Anna Hall was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Styling details

The two-piece’s matte black tone and clean lines allowed Hall’s physique to shine. Narrow straps and a tie-back design provided a customized, comfortable fit, while the tassel details added just enough flair to keep it fashion-forward. The high-cut thong bottom sculpted the legs and drew attention to her dynamic, athletic build.

Anna Hall was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
With its mix of edge and elegance, the bikini captured the essence of Hall’s crossover moment—from world-class athlete to rising fashion force. Crafted from a luxe nylon-spandex blend, it offered all-day comfort without compromising on style. It was daring but refined, and everything you want from a class, fool-proof, timeless black string bikini.

Anna Hall was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
A pivotal season

Hall’s SI Swimsuit feature was released in May 2025, just months before she made history on the track. She posed alongside nine fellow trailblazing female athletes in Boca Raton, Fla.

Anna Hall was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
The 24-year-old made her Olympic debut in Paris in 2024, finishing fifth overall in the heptathlon despite recovering from knee surgery. Already the second-highest scoring American heptathlete of all time, she topped her own legacy in this month by winning gold at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo—becoming the first U.S. athlete to win the event since Jackie Joyner-Kersee in 1993.

Anna Hall was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Along the way, she secured major brand partnerships and cemented her place as one of the most inspiring voices in women’s sports. She also stepped into style icon status as a certified WAG, dating NFL wide receiver Darius Slayton.

Anna Hall was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
“I hope people take away that being strong is powerful, and I hope that they kind of, like, see me through them,” Hall shared while on set with SI Swimsuit. “One thing I always hope to do, whether in sports [or] pictures, is I just hope that I radiate through whatever is being put out, so I hope they see me.”

Published
Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

