Anna Hall Turned Up the Heat in This Bold Black String Swim Look for Her SI Swim Debut
Anna Hall proved she’s more than just a powerhouse on the track in her 2025 SI Swimsuit debut feature with photographer Ben Horton.
The world champion heptathlete embraced a bold, fashion-forward moment in a sleek black string bikini by Minimale Animale—showing that strength and style aren’t mutually exclusive.
The Colorado native, photographed by Yu Tsai on the shores of Florida, wore the Sacred Tie Back Tassel Bikini Top ($115) and matching Sanctuary Tassel Thong Bikini Bottom ($95), both in the brand's Dark Seas Black. The barely-there set featured delicate tassel accents, adjustable coverage and a flattering high-leg silhouette—perfect for a woman known for pushing physical limits.
Styling details
The two-piece’s matte black tone and clean lines allowed Hall’s physique to shine. Narrow straps and a tie-back design provided a customized, comfortable fit, while the tassel details added just enough flair to keep it fashion-forward. The high-cut thong bottom sculpted the legs and drew attention to her dynamic, athletic build.
With its mix of edge and elegance, the bikini captured the essence of Hall’s crossover moment—from world-class athlete to rising fashion force. Crafted from a luxe nylon-spandex blend, it offered all-day comfort without compromising on style. It was daring but refined, and everything you want from a class, fool-proof, timeless black string bikini.
A pivotal season
Hall’s SI Swimsuit feature was released in May 2025, just months before she made history on the track. She posed alongside nine fellow trailblazing female athletes in Boca Raton, Fla.
The 24-year-old made her Olympic debut in Paris in 2024, finishing fifth overall in the heptathlon despite recovering from knee surgery. Already the second-highest scoring American heptathlete of all time, she topped her own legacy in this month by winning gold at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo—becoming the first U.S. athlete to win the event since Jackie Joyner-Kersee in 1993.
Along the way, she secured major brand partnerships and cemented her place as one of the most inspiring voices in women’s sports. She also stepped into style icon status as a certified WAG, dating NFL wide receiver Darius Slayton.
“I hope people take away that being strong is powerful, and I hope that they kind of, like, see me through them,” Hall shared while on set with SI Swimsuit. “One thing I always hope to do, whether in sports [or] pictures, is I just hope that I radiate through whatever is being put out, so I hope they see me.”