Brianna LaPaglia Reveals Totally Chill Approach to Prepping for Her SI Swim Digital Cover: ‘I Am What I Am’
In true content creator podcast host fashion, Brianna LaPaglia blessed fans with a candid and hilarious vlog documenting her most exciting moment of 2025 so far: her SI Swimsuit shoot. From pre-shoot jitters to post-shoot reflections, the January digital issue cover girl offered an intimate, humorous and heartfelt glimpse into what she calls “one of the coolest things I have ever done.”
The vlog begins the day before the shoot in La Quinta, Calif., with LaPaglia attempting a last-minute “prep.” While laying on the floor unpacking a few new cover-ups she was asked to bring to set, the 25-year-old admitted what her pre-shoot routine consisted of.
“I’m starting my Pilates now for my shoot tomorrow. I probably should have started my Sports Illustrated cover prep before the night before it. I’ve been drinking beers, I’ve been eating pasta, pizza. McDonald’s, Wendy’s last night. Oh my god. Prep starts now,” she said with a laugh. “I am what I am. Take me as you will or don’t have me at all.”
The next morning, excitement mixed with nerves as LaPaglia headed to The Austin Estate, the shoot’s picturesque location. In the car, she Googled “how to pose in a bikini” and scrolled through behind-the-scenes photos from Alix Earle’s digital cover last June.
Posing in a bikini in front of strangers was going to be a “mental challenge,” the Massachusetts native said, but by the time she hit her fitting, her nerves began to melt away.
“When I found out it was all you guys and all women, I was like, ‘I think I can do this.’ I’m really excited [now],” she shared after trying on a selection of swimsuits and narrowing down a selection of what she felt best in. “That was so easy, that was so fun. I feel way less nervous, like genuinely. I was freaking out a little bit, and now I feel good.”
LaPaglia’s nerves stemmed from more than just stepping out of her comfort zone. Following her breakup after a tumultuous year-long toxic relationship with country singer Zach Bryan, she experienced significant weight loss, which left her feeling “insecure” and disconnected from her body.
It’s an SI Swimsuit tradition to snap Polaroids of the bikinis a model feels her absolute best in, and LaPaglia couldn’t contain her excitement as she admired the collection of printed pics from her fitting. “They’re so good. I’m obsessed,” she said, adding, “I feel comfortable. I feel happy and confident.” Her final images, captured by photographer Katherine Goguen, perfectly reflect that same energy.
And, the aftermath of the photo shoot and the release of LaPaglia’s SI Swimsuit images has been a transformative step in rebuilding her confidence and “reclaiming” both her body and vibrant personality.
She ended the vlog expressing how much it meant to work with an empowering, all-female team. “There’s been so much going on in my life for the past year and a half, and to be on a set of mainly all f---ing badass b------, all women, felt so uplifting and so understanding,” she said. “It wasn’t even about feeling hot. It was like, I felt like me. I just felt confident. I felt like it was so awesome and I haven’t felt like that in a long time.”
LaPaglia was originally set to work with the franchise last May and host the red carpet for the 60th anniversary issue launch party, but Bryan discouraged her from taking the opportunity, calling it “trashy.” Reflecting on the experience, she expressed gratitude for the brand’s understanding and support. “[SI Swimsuit] could have told me to f--- off, because they wanted me to host the red carpet and I said no, because [my ex] wouldn’t let me,” she explained. “And they didn’t. They took it as a, ‘We want to welcome you back with open arms and help you build yourself back up.’ I will never forget this day.”
Check out LaPaglia’s full gallery here, her cover story here and her full sit-down interview here.