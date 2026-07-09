Brooks Nader’s Seaside Style in Venice Proves This Vintage Trend Will Always Be Timeless

When it comes to seaside style inspiration, we’re always keeping a close eye on Brooks Nader’s Instagram account. Seriously, the SI Swimsuit legend’s social media could easily double as a summer-ready moodboard, and her recent photo set is the perfect example!

Taking to the app to share a peek at her latest vacation look in Venice, Nader sported a timeless 1950s-style two-piece set comprising a high-waisted bottom and halter-style top. The navy bikini, which was selected for the Love Thy Nader star by stylist and personal shopper Emily Lafitte Wolanin, was crafted in a dainty white dotted pattern, further confirming our theory: polka dots will never—and we mean never—go out of style.

For those unaware, the popular pattern saw a serious resurgence last summer, and its reign over the swimwear world has only grown stronger this year. Not sure how to style the pattern? No worries! We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite SI Swimsuit looks from recent years as inspiration for your next look to have you feeling like polka dot perfection!

Xandra

XANDRA was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Two Fish Swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Kicking off our list with a recent rendition, XANDRA sported the sweet style by Two Fish Swim for her latest appearance in SI Swimsuit. The model and DJ took to the shores of Montauk, N.Y., for the 2026 issue, where she posed for photographer Ben Watts in this unexpected polka dot combo, merging eye-popping blue with butter yellow.

When it came to the wardrobe for Montauk, the SI Swimsuit style team noted the fashion “leaned heavily into early 2000s surf culture, bringing the raw, sexy energy of the 2002 film Blue Crush to life.” For more style inspiration, check out her full 2026 gallery here.

XANDRA was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Two Fish Swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Leyna Bloom

Leyna Bloom was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Miesis Swimwear. Earrings by 8 Other Reasons. Bracelets by Viktoria Hayman. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Four years before XANDRA donned her dotted look in Montauk, SI Swimsuit legend Bloom rocked a strikingly similar style to Nader’s vintage Venice look for her sophomore shoot in Belize. For the feature, photographed by Yu Tsai, the model opted for a dainty polka dot pattern, combining a modern cut with plenty of vintage flair.

Designed by Miesis Swimwear, this bikini was easily a favorite look from the feature. From its criss-cross neckline to the ring details on her hips, the two-piece was a great twist on an old classic. For more style inspiration, check out her full 2022 gallery here.

Leyna Bloom was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Miesis Swimwear. Earrings by 8 Other Reasons. Bracelets by Viktoria Hayman. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. | Laretta Houston

And of course, we can’t chat about fun and flirty polka dot patterns without immediately thinking of Banks’s iconic SI Swimsuit style! The TV host, model and SI Swimsuit legend reunited with the magazine back in 2019 for a stunning shoot in Great Exuma, Bahamas, photographed by Laretta Houston.

While on set, Banks recreated the look she wore on her first SI Swimsuit cover in 1997 while modeling a similar suit by Ola Vida. For more style inspiration, check out her full 2019 gallery here.

Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. | Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated

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