Brooks Nader Looks Like a Sea Goddess in Light Blue Gown for SI Swimsuit 2025 Red Carpet
Brooks Nader has never been one to shy away from a fabulous red carpet ensemble, and her outfit for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue launch party at the Hard Rock Hotel New York was no exception!
The 28-year-old is SI Swimsuit royalty, having joined the franchise back in 2019 after winning the Swim Search open casting call. She became a staple of the brand after that fateful win, joining SI Swimsuit for seven total years, appearing in every consecutive issue after her debut—including the 2024 Legends feature. And Nader stepped out this week to celebrate her latest SI Swimsuit achievement, walking the red carpet for the official launch party and looking pretty darn good while doing it!
Donning a stunning sea foam blue-green shade, her floor-length gown is simply breathtaking. With its daring, plunging neckline and silver accent providing an extra layer of texture, there’s no denying this ensemble is a knockout, all while being very on-theme.
While chatting with SI Swimsuit on the carpet, Nader said she was “so honored” to be back.
Nader is, of course, present to celebrate her return to the pages of SI Swimsuit this year for the 2025 issue, where she joined fellow models Achieng Agutu, Olivia Dunne, Ellie Thumann, Jena Sims, Ilona Maher, Kate Austin and cover star Lauren Chan for a sun-soaked shoot in Bermuda, photographed by Ben Watts.
You can check out Nader’s 2025 gallery here!
In her stunning, sandy photo shoot, the model posed in gorgeous swimsuits by beloved brands like Elisabetta Franchi and It’s Now Cool (as well as many, many more) while effortlessly looking like a Bond girl in the warm Bermuda weather. She even stopped to pose with fellow SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin for a couple of adorable snapshots walking hand in hand, and serving up some sultry looks for the camera.
Outside of SI Swimsuit, Nader has worked with major brands like Samsung, Victoria’s Secret and Hudson Jeans. She also competed on season 33 of Dancing With the Stars, and will be returning to our small screens this summer to star in a reality show about her and her sister’s lives, titled Love Thy Nader.
