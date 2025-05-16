Camille Kostek Just Brought Us to Tears With the Sweetest Message to SI Swimsuit Cover Girl Olivia Dunne
What’s better than one cover girl? Two cover girls. (Thank you, TikTok, for the perfect lede for this article.)
Olivia Dunne—one of four SI Swimsuit 2025 cover girls—met up with 2019 cover model Camille Kostek this week for an interview on Sirius XM’s This is Happening with Mark Zito and Ryan Sampson. And when the full podcast episode dropped on Tuesday, there may have been some waterworks.
“I admire the way that you handle growing up in this day and age of social media, because I feel like your big sister from afar,” Kostek told Dunne as the two sat across from each other in the studio. “I am just so proud of you for the way that you’re trailblazing and you’re representing women in sports.”
Kostek has been a staple of the SI Swimsuit brand since her 2018 Swim Search co-win. She has shot with the brand every year since, securing her first cover in her sophomore campaign and earning SI Swimsuit Legend status in 2024.
“There’s so much that you endure, and I just want to say thank you,” Kostek stated to the former LSU gymnast. “You’re meant to be here at this time [...], you’re so deserving, and I’m so happy to have you [as] a part of the family.”
Dunne beamed as she processed Kostek’s kind compliments. The 22-year-old NCAA champion joined the brand with fellow LSU athlete Angel Reese in 2023. Dunne returned to the fold in 2024 in Portugal (alongside Kostek) and was named a cover model for SI Swimsuit’s 2025 issue.
“That really means so much, especially coming from you,” Dunne replied to Kostek. “You know I love you.”
The two spent more time together outside of the studio as SI Swimsuit’s launch week events were in full swing in New York City.
On Tuesday, the duo joined fellow models Lauren Chan, Hunter McGrady, XANDRA and Ellie Thumann at the Empire State Building. Illuminating the tower in light blue, the ladies celebrated the newest feat from the sky. On Thursday, the duo met again at the Hard Rock Hotel New York, as they strutted the red carpet for the 2025 official launch party.
Both Kostek and Dunne are featured in the 2025 issue, marking Kostek’s ninth shoot with the brand (this time in Switzerland) and Dunne’s third (this time in Bermuda).
The 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue is available online now and at select newsstands on May 17. Get your hands on a copy here.