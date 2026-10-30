Claire Kittle, XANDRA and More SI Swimsuit Models Tease 2027 Issue From Spain

That’s a wrap on the first photo shoot of the 2027 SI Swimsuit Issue! We just spent over a week in Spain, traveling between Ibiza and Mallorca, with the first 11 models who made the roster for next year’s issue—and while you’ll have to wait until next May to see the final results, plenty of brand stars teased their time on location across Instagram this week.

From (partially redacted) wardrobe fittings to scenes from their days off while in Spain, here’s what you may have missed across social media within the last few days.

Claire Kittle

Prior to jetting off to Spain, Kittle unboxed an SI Swimsuit swag box for her Instagram followers. While the content creator and podcast cohost was photographed for the cover of the February 2026 digital issue and walked the SI Swimsuit Runway this May, she will appear in the print issue for the first time in 2027.

XANDRA

Returning for her fourth consecutive year in the SI Swimsuit Issue, XANDRA teased her time on set in Spain with some dreamy pool footage in a reel on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Tunde Oyeneyin

Following her 2025 Swim Search win and 2026 rookie feature, Oyeneyin is making a triumphant return to the 2027 SI Swimsuit Issue! While on location, she dished out some insightful wisdom about chasing your dreams.

Jena Sims

In a recap of her time on location in Ibiza and Mallorca, Sims noted that she was “honored to be back to work” with SI Swimsuit. The 2027 issue will mark the model, mom and entrepreneur’s fourth consecutive year in the fold, so the feeling is definitely mutual!

Meredith Mickelson

Mickelson, who returns to the 2027 SI Swimsuit Issue following her rookie campaign this year, documented her time on set with several dedicated posts. In one caption, she declared “i love life, specifically with @si_swimsuit,” while the model-actor recapped her “day offs” while in Spain with another carousel.

Gabi Moura

Moura, another returning 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue rookie, declared she “[didn’t] want to leave” after enjoying her time on set in Spain. While on location, in addition to posing for some fire photos, the model also gave Instagram followers a peek inside her makeup bag.

Kamie Crawford

Kamie Crawford | Courtesy of Valentina Pavolini

Joining the 2027 SI Swimsuit Issue roster after a few years away from the fold, Crawford got to celebrate her birthday while on set with the brand in Spain. The model and host noted she is “rich in life because I woke up as a newlywed on my birthday in Mallorca shooting my 4th issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit” in an Instagram reel on Sunday, Oct. 25.

Nicole Williams English

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by SLATE SWIM. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Following her cover girl year in 2026, Williams English is back for her fifth SI Swimsuit Issue in a row. Her Instagram recap of her time on set featured snapshots with fellow models, bikini and wardrobe pics, and a gorgeous sunrise view.

Brooks Nader

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by ViX Paula Hermanny. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Nader, a brand legend, is back for her ninth year with SI Swimsuit, and admittedly got a little emotional about her return to the magazine this year. In a TikTok, the Baywatch star revealed that she still gets nervous before stepping in front of the camera each year and also shared her gratitude over her trajectory with the magazine thus far.

“I can’t believe I’ve been doing this with my SI fam for nine years,” Nader exclaimed. “It feels like just yesterday I was in line trying to get seen and discovered [through the Swim Search]. Anyways, after all these years, it never gets less exciting and I honestly get nervous every year, in the best way possible ... I’m feeling so grateful that I’ve seen so many sunrises and sunsets with Sports Illustrated and created so many memories over the last nine years.”

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