These 6 Dazzling Pics From Christen Harper‘s Photo Shoot in Dominica Make for a Perfect NYE Moodboard
Christen Harper joined the SI Swimsuit family back in 2021 when she was discovered through (and co-won) the Swim Search open casting call. The model, who has posed for the issue each year since, also went on to secure the coveted co-Rookie of the Year title alongside bff Katie Austin after her sophomore photo shoot with Ben Watts in Barbados.
The 31-year-old returned to the fold again last year, traveling to Dominica with visual artist Amanda Pratt, and served the most ethereal nature’s angel vibes in the Caribbean Island country. Harper also had the exciting and “surreal” opportunity to wear a bikini she designed with B Swim as a part of an entire collection she launched in 2023.
“The location was stunning. I had never even heard of Dominica [before my photo shoot]. It was just so jungly and green and lush and beautiful. It’s one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been,” the Southern California native, who now splits her time between Los Angeles and Detroit, told SI Swimsuit during 2023 launch week events in Florida. “And we got to go under a waterfall which was really cool. It kind of made the whole shoot a little more moody. Every year has its own magic that keeps it exciting and fresh.”
For the special 2024 issue, which celebrated the brand‘s milestone 60th anniversary issue, Harper traveled to Porto and the North, Portugal and blew the team away again. Today, harper uses her platform to inspire women to be confident and chase their dreams. She is also passionate about giving back to her community and spends time volunteering with various local organizations. Earlier this year, the model tied the knot with longtime boyfriend and NFL quarterback Jared Goff in an intimate ceremony in Ojai, Calif. The couple, who got engaged in June 2022, met on Raya in 2019 and have been completely inseparable ever since. The wedding, of course, was Harper’s highlight of 2024, she told SI Swimsuit in November.
Below are six breathtaking images from Harper‘s 2023 SI Swim shoot in Dominica, marked by futuristic spacecore vibes blended with vintage metallic disco aesthetics. We’re certainly pulling New Year’s Eve outfit inspo from these stunning looks.