Ellie Thumann’s Gorgeous ’Modeliste’ Cover Is Totally SI Swimsuit Model-Approved

Ellie Thumann is Modeliste Magazine’s August 2026 cover star!

On Monday, Aug. 24, the magazine unveiled Thumann’s fabulous front page photo before sharing more snapshots from the fashion-forward feature on Instagram. Styled by Arnold Milfort and photographed by Andrew Day, the spread was a fabulous mix of designer looks that totally evoked the effortlessly cool vibes of 1990s-era supermodels.

And of course, SI Swimsuit is all too familiar with Thumann’s incredible work! A four-time brand star, the model and content creator first appeared in the magazine with a show-stealing rookie feature in Puerto Rico in 2023. She returned one year later for a stunning sophomore shoot in Mexico in 2024 before reuniting with the magazine for round three in 2025, posing on the sun-drenched shores of Bermuda.

Most recently, she trekked to the South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, just off the coast of Fort Myers, Fla., for the 2026 issue alongside fellow SI Swimsuit staples Katie Austin, Christen Goff, Jasmine Sanders and Jena Sims, as well as first-timers Gabi Moura and Olandria.

Outside of her work in the magazine, Thumann has also joined SI Swimsuit on the runway two years in a row in Miami. There, she strutted her stuff on the W South Beach catwalk during Swim Week at both the 2025 and 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show. To learn more about how you can watch this year’s show in full on Hulu and Disney+, click here!

And one quick peek at the comment section on Modeliste’s official Instagram account shows the cover moment is not only striking and stylish, but totally SI Swimsuit model-approved! On the post featuring her cover shot, several familiar faces from the SI Swimsuit family were on hand to sing Thumann’s praises and applaud her flawless photos.

“My favorite supermodel ❤️,” Hunter McGrady declared, to which the aforementioned Sims concurred, “Same.”

“Yes 😍,” Haley Cavinder simply shared while Penny Lane added, “😍😍😍😍.”

To learn more about Thumann’s Modeliste cover shoot, click here.

So, to celebrate the content creator’s chic cover girl moment, we’re highlighting a few of our favorite snapshots from her most recent shoot with SI Swimsuit!

Scroll on to see a few standout styles modeled by Thumann in this year’s issue that are excellent inspiration for any late summer look. Per the SI Swimsuit style team, the model’s timeless wardrobe combined “laid back, bohemian vibes with classic, feminine aesthetics” for a final feature filled with looks that never go out of style.

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Capittana. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Katherine Goguen at the Sundance Sailing Tour off of Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Swimsuit by Sea. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Katherine Goguen at the Sundance Sailing Tour off of Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Chloé Rose. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Indah. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

For more seaside style inspiration and to see Thumann’s full 2026 SI Swimsuit gallery, click here!

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