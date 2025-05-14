Ellie Thumann Shares Never-Before-Seen Footage From Her Stunning SI Swimsuit 2025 Shoot
The SI Swimsuit 2025 issue is officially here, and Ellie Thumann is finally sharing all the previously unreleased behind the scenes footage from her dreamy third photo shoot with the brand.
The 23-year-old model, who made her debut in Puerto Rico in 2023 and posed in Mexico in 2024, dropped two fabulous TikToks on May 13—the same day the annual magazine was digitally released, and the 2025 cover stars were revealed: Salma Hayek Pinault, Olivia Dunne, Jordan Chiles and Lauren Chan.
In the first video, set to Taylor Swift’s “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version),” Thumann documented her travel day from Charleston, S.C., to Bermuda, where her shoot took place with photographer Ben Watts.
The content creator filmed herself waking up early, heading to the airport, boarding her flight and walking out into the sunshine to see the “Welcome to Bermuda” sign, with the on-screen text reading: “let’s shoot year 3 for Sports Illustrated SWIM!”
From crystal clear waters to the stunning resort views, the quick vlog captured the mix of nerves and excitement that came with landing such a major moment. She kept her caption simple, writing: “YAY can finally share!!!!”
Check out that TikTok here!
In her next post, the Arizona native flexed her polished Gen Z social media skills. The transition-style TikTok, set to Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather,” featured a montage of outfit swaps and beauty moments, starting with Thumann in a white robe during her early morning pre-glam hours.
With each seamless camera flip, she delivered a new line of the upbeat pop hit, revealing a fresh bikini from her shoot as the momentum built with every look. She captioned the cute video, “YEAR 3 BABY HERE WE GO @SI SWIMSUIT 👙.”
Check out that TikTok here!
A seasoned creator with more than 4.4 million followers across platforms, Thumann has been building her digital brand since she was 12. Now, over a decade later, she’s mastered the art of sharing her life with both style and sincerity. Whether she’s vlogging her travels, highlighting her fashion and beauty favorites or offering a glimpse behind the scenes of a glamorous new gig, her content always feels polished, personal and refreshingly authentic.
With the full gallery now live and the buzz only growing, Thumann’s third year with the franchise is already proving to be one of her best yet. Stay tuned for more BTS magic!
