‘Euphoria’ Season 3: These Seaside Styles Totally Give Us Cassie and Maddy Vibes

The third season of HBO’s hit show Euphoria has certainly kept fans on their toes with plenty of unexpected twists and turns—and of course, plenty of new fashion moments to obsess over.

One of the most surprising plot twists this season came in the latest episode, which aired on Sunday, May 3, when a newlywed Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney) left Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) after learning that he owed over a million dollars to some not-very-nice men. The two had tied the knot only in one episode prior, but Cassie immediately hit the road with former bestie and current manager, Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie), to launch her online modeling career.

As part of her new life, Maddy deemed Cassie would also need a new look with the goal of “taking her from the suburbs to the city.” With Cassie’s new look embracing bright colors, funky patterns and a 1970s aesthetic, we couldn’t help but think back to a few of our favorite SI Swimsuit looks from over the years that channeled the same vibes. Check them out below!

Cassie’s “new look”

Animal print

While attending a party with Maddy thrown by some seriously popular influencers toward the end of the episode, Cassie sported a halter-neck, leopard-print catsuit, accessorized with coordinating elbow-length gloves.

Camille Kostek was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by GIGI C. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Camille Kostek was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by GIGI C. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

While the cuts of these two SI Swimsuit looks may not be the exact same as Cassie’s viral, party-ready look, Camille Kostek’s one-piece by designer GIGI C and Ciara’s bodysuit by LaQuan Smith absolutely gave us the same vibes!

Joining the magazine in the Dominican Republic, SI Swimsuit legend Kostek sparkled on the tropical shoreline of her sophomore shoot, following her rookie feature on Kangaroo Island, Australia, and her SI Swimsuit open casting call-winning debut in Belize. Meanwhile, Ciara took the classic print to a whole new level during her cover girl moment in 2022, when she took to the beaches of Barbados with this edgy, structured ensemble.

Ciara was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by LaQuan Smith. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ciara was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by LaQuan Smith. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Gingham

Shortly after Cassie switched up her style at the salon, going blonder than ever before and embracing an on-trend Sabrina Carpenter-style curtain bang, she posed beside the pool for some sultry snapshots taken by Maddy—with a little help from Lexi Howard (Maude Apatow), of course. For the modeling session, the character wore a cute, cottagecore-friendly red gingham two-piece.

Jessie Murph was photographed by Derek Kettela in Key Biscayne, Fla. Swimsuit and hat are vintage. Heels by Saint Laurent. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Jessie Murph was photographed by Derek Kettela in Key Biscayne, Fla. Swimsuit and hat are vintage. Heels by Saint Laurent. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Jessie Murph joined SI Swimsuit for the first time as the July digital issue cover star ahead of her most recent album’s release, Sex Hysteria, where she embraced vintage styling by the pool in Key Biscayne, Fla. While her look wasn’t the same classic red shade seen on Euphoria, it came complete with an adorable matching hat that more than made up for it.

And soon-to-be four-time SI Swimsuit model Olivia Dunne also rocked her own twist on the gingham craze during her second SI Swimsuit shoot, traveling to Portugal to model this daring multicolored neon number by Andi Bagus. This month, Dunne will return for her fourth feature as one of the models featured in the 2026 issue.

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Necklaces by Ottoman Hands and Brinker + Eliza. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Necklaces by Ottoman Hands and Brinker + Eliza. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Maddy’s overall style

Furs, furs and more furs

Okay, we originally planned for this list to focus on Cassie’s makeover look, but we had to include a few looks that were totally Maddy, as well! If the character’s style is defined by anything, it’s fur. Ever since she received that Casino-inspired coat as a gift from ex-boyfriend and public enemy number one, Nate, Maddy has rocked a variation of a fur coat for multiple looks—especially this season, where she’s been seen wearing one almost exclusively.

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Top by Adriana Degreas. Swimsuit by Bananhot. Jacket by Adrienne Landau. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Top by Adriana Degreas. Swimsuit by Bananhot. Jacket by Adrienne Landau. Boots by IN | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

In 2025, SI Swimsuit switched things up with a new location, momentarily leaving the sun-drenched sands behind to instead shoot in the snowcapped city of Zurich, Switzerland. Naturally, our models needed a little extra warmth while braving the cold terrain, and plush, playful fur coats were the perfect antidote.

Jasmine Sanders’s jacket by Adrienne Landau expertly matched her Bananhot swimwear, with the cozy outerwear giving the already unique ensemble even more flair. Meanwhile, Penny Lane brought the drama in her floor-length cocoa jacket by Ronny Kobo, strutting through the city with the same iconic confidence the Euphoria character always displays. Both models will return in the 2026 issue, which will be available in May.

Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by With Jéan. Jacket by Ronny Kobo. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated