From Beam to Beach: These Team USA Athletes Struck Gold During Their SI Swimsuit Shoots
These Team USA gold medal winners are just a few of the renowned global champions to grace the fold of SI Swimsuit.
Caroline Marks
Marks is a two-time Olympian who competed in the very first surfing event for the global games and secured her first gold medal in Paris. The Florida native is also a two-time SI Swimsuit model who returned to the fold in 2025 following her 2020 debut in Turks & Caicos.
Simone Biles
Biles is the most decorated gymnast in the history of the games with seven gold medals to her name in addition to two silver and two bronze. The Texas native made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2017 and returned to the fold again two years later with a tropical shoot in Puerto Vallarta.
Serena Williams
Williams has earned four gold medals during her four appearances at the global games. She made her debut in 2000 and competed in every Olympic competition afterwards, ending her run in 2016. One year after she halted her Olympic reign, Williams made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2017.
Nelly Korda
Korda competed in her first Olympic competition in Tokyo, where she also secured her first gold medal. Less than a year after her secondary Olympic stint in Paris, the No. 1 female golfer in the world stepped onto her first SI Swimsuit set in her home state of Florida for her debut with the brand.
Sue Bird
Bird is a five-time gold medalist who was unstoppable in the games with the Team USA Women’s basketball team from 2004 to 2020. The SI Swimsuit Legend—who made her debut in 2022 before being awarded the honor in 2024—was also named as the Managing Director for the Women’s National Team in May of 2025.
Gabby Thomas
In only two Olympic appearances, Thomas has racked up five medals: three gold, one silver and one bronze. She won all three of her gold medals just under a year ago when she competed in the Paris Games in 2024. The track star joined Korda and Marks on the beaches of Boca Raton for her SI Swimsuit debut.
Alex Morgan
Morgan secured her first and only gold medal during her debut Olympic appearance in 2012. In between two more Olympic stints in 2016 and 2020, she secured two World Championships—in 2015 and 2019—and donned the cover of SI Swimsuit alongside Tyra Banks and Camille Kostek.
Lindsey Vonn
Vonn has almost two decades of Olympic experience, making her debut in 2002 and competing in the PyeongChang games in 2018. The two-time SI Swimsuit model and gold medalist, who earned the honor in 2010, is still going strong on the slopes and earned a spot on the World Cup podium at age 40 this March.