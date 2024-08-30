Ilona Maher Posed With an Iconic Vintage Ford Bronco for Her SI Swimsuit Feature in New York
Ilona Maher’s SI Swimsuit cover photo shoot is certainly one we’ll be thinking about for a long time. The professional rugby player landed the cover of our September digital issue, posing for photographer Ben Watts on Long Island’s Fire Island Beach in Bellport, New York.
The Olympic bronze medalist, who helped secure Team USA‘s first medal in rugby at the Paris games this year, donned bold, fun and powerful bikinis and one-piece for her cover feature. Maher showed off her hard-earned muscles and power poses in more than a dozen different looks that made her feel super confident, sexy and beautiful.
In one set of photos, the 28-year-old posed with the most stunning pale blue Ford Bronco. She juxtaposed the sweet pastel shade of the car with a bold red hot Miu Miu jacket and navy high-waisted bikini bottoms, paired with the most perfect cherry red lip from Maybelline (courtesy of makeup artist Jodie Boland).
The 1969 classic Ford Bronco was restored by Joe Tavano, Bellport local and close longtime friend of John Giannott, who owns the Porters on the Lane restaurant in the quaint upstate New York town where the photo shoot took place. Classic first-generation Broncos are incredibly valuable and high in demand today because of their durable body and frame condition, and the fact that they were only built and sold from 1966 through 1977.
Check out four fierce photos of Maher posing with the vintage Ford Bronco below, and view her full gallery here.