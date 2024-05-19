Christen Harper, Olivia Dunne, Paige Spiranac and Other SI Swim Stars Shine in Chic All-Black Ensembles in Florida
After several fun-filled days packed with activity in celebration of the 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue, Saturday night’s wrap party honoring the 2024 issue and its stars was the place to see and be seen at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.
Models walked the red carpet outside of ABIAKA before heading inside the restaurant for a cocktail party and dinner. SI Swimsuit talent and VIP guests mingled and enjoyed a strolling buffet that offered everything from sushi to pasta. Attendees were then treated to an after-party at DAER Nightclub, which featured a surprise performance by three-time Grammy Award-winner Ne-Yo.
There was no shortage of stunning outfits, and while many women opted for pops of color, several others also brought a sleek, all-black New York City chic aesthetic to the Sunshine State. Below are just a few of our favorite monochromatic looks from Saturday evening’s festivities.
Christen Harper
The four-time SI Swimsuit model opted for a jaw-dropping black gown with too many cut-outs to count. Harper kept her accessories minimal and wore strappy black heels and simple earrings to compliment her dress.
Olivia Dunne
The LSU gymnast and 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie looked sleek in a figure-hugging black dress with sheer paneling on the torso and skirt. She accessorized with clear heels and dazzled in a smokey eye with her blonde locks styled in textured waves.
Paige Spiranac
The SI Swimsuit legend sported a similar aesthetic to Dunne: a sheer gown that skimmed her curves perfectly. Spiranac wore her blonde bombshell locks in a casual up-do with a few face-framing pieces left out.
Alexa Massari and Jillian Hayes
The college athletes, who were both photographed in Belize for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, coordinated their looks with long, dark dresses. Massari opted for pops of silver accents, while Hayes went with a fiery red lip.
Leyna Bloom
The legendary SI Swimsuit model and two-time cover girl stunned in a long black dress with a golden breastplate. Bloom accented her bold and beautiful look with black stilettos.
Christie Brinkley
Another icon of the brand, Brinkley upped the cute factor in a black-and-white polka dotted dress with a cardigan casually slung over her shoulders. The supermodel complimented the vibe with pointed-toe white pumps and red lipstick.
Camille Kostek
The 2019 cover girl combined several of the above aesthetics into her stylish ensemble: a figure-skimming sheer dress, a pop of color and delicate, strappy shoes.
Nina Cash
Cash, a co-winner of the 2023 Swim Search open casting call, nailed her look in a draped black gown with a blingy neckline that doubled as a necklace.