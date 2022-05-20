Maye Musk Reveals Her Family’s Reaction to Her SI Swimsuit Cover

Maye Musk holds her cover issue of SI Swimsuit 2022. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Maye Musk made history as the oldest model to appear on the cover of the SI Swimsuit Issue. The appearance caught the 74-year-old mother of three by surprise. But how did her family react? What did children Elon, Kimbal and Tosca Musk think?

Maye Musk and family.

“They’re very happy for me,” says Musk. “It’s just congrats, positivity and being excited about it. I couldn’t believe it either [when they told me I was on the cover]. So I’m very happy, especially because they decided that a 74-year-old should be on the cover.”

Maye Musk on the red carpet at SI Swimsuit's 2022 launch party in NYC. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Of course, Musk has also been tracking the public reaction. “On Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, it’s all positive," she says. “Everybody’s excited. Women are feeling stronger and better about themselves. As a dietician, I gave many lectures, and people would listen to me about changing their eating habits and running their own businesses. So I’m used to people coming to me for advice. But now it’s a whole different issue—now it’s getting older and feeling good.”

Musk’s tip: it's about always practicing self-care. “You have to look after yourself” she says. “You have to eat well, stay out of the sun and don’t smoke. It’s simple.”

Musk joined Kim Kardashian, Ciara and Yumi Nu as SI Swimsuit’s cover stars for its issue. Fun fact: In 2017, Musk became CoverGirl’s oldest spokesmodel at age 69. We can’t wait to see what history she makes next!