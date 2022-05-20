Skip to main content
Maye Musk Interviewed at SI Swimsuit's 2022 Launch Party
Maye Musk Interviewed at SI Swimsuit's 2022 Launch Party

Maye Musk Reveals Her Family’s Reaction to Her SI Swimsuit Cover

The model was just as shocked!
Maye Musk holds her cover issue of SI Swimsuit 2022.

Maye Musk holds her cover issue of SI Swimsuit 2022.

Maye Musk made history as the oldest model to appear on the cover of the SI Swimsuit Issue. The appearance caught the 74-year-old mother of three by surprise. But how did her family react? What did children Elon, Kimbal and Tosca Musk think?

maye musk family

Maye Musk and family.

“They’re very happy for me,” says Musk. “It’s just congrats, positivity and being excited about it. I couldn’t believe it either [when they told me I was on the cover]. So I’m very happy, especially because they decided that a 74-year-old should be on the cover.”

Scroll to Continue

More from SwimLife

Maye Musk on the red carpet at SI Swimsuit's 2022 launch party in NYC.

Maye Musk on the red carpet at SI Swimsuit's 2022 launch party in NYC.

Of course, Musk has also been tracking the public reaction. “On Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, it’s all positive," she says. “Everybody’s excited. Women are feeling stronger and better about themselves. As a dietician, I gave many lectures, and people would listen to me about changing their eating habits and running their own businesses. So I’m used to people coming to me for advice. But now it’s a whole different issue—now it’s getting older and feeling good.”

Musk’s tip: it's about always practicing self-care. “You have to look after yourself” she says. “You have to eat well, stay out of the sun and don’t smoke. It’s simple.”

Musk joined Kim Kardashian, Ciara and Yumi Nu as SI Swimsuit’s cover stars for its issue. Fun fact: In 2017, Musk became CoverGirl’s oldest spokesmodel at age 69. We can’t wait to see what history she makes next!

maye musk

Maye Musk was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize for SI Swimsuit's 2022 Issue. 

Buy tickets to the Hollywood Launch events here.

1398232505
SwimNews

Maye Musk Reveals Her Family’s Reaction to Her SI Swimsuit Cover

By Jordi Lippe-McGraw
1398227446
SwimNews

Ciara Electrifies Crowd In Her Performance at 2022 SI Swimsuit Launch Event

By Evan Nachimson
1398214778
Body Positivity

How Hunter McGrady Responds to Haters: ‘I’ll Call Your Mom’

By Jordi Lippe-McGraw
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy