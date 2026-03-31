Look Back at Jena Sims’s Rookie of the Year-Winning Shoot Before Her 2026 Feature Hits Newsstands

Jena Sims is officially back for round three with SI Swimsuit!

On Tuesday, March 31, the magazine debuted the latest group of rookies and brand staples set to be featured in the upcoming 2026 issue, following the announcements of those who shot in Botswana and Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. The dynamic list of names included returning models Katie Austin, Christen Goff, Jasmine Sanders and Ellie Thumann, as well as rookies Gabi Moura and Olandria. We also spotted another returning member of the SI Swimsuit family on this list, as well: the reigning Rookie of the Year, Jena Sims.

Jena Sims was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Pine Island Sound Fishing Shacks. Swimsuit by Indah. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Traveling to Fort Myers, Fla., with the SI Swimsuit team for her 2026 shoot, Sims’s third feature in the fold was captured by photographer Katherine Goguen. This stint follows Sims’s daring debut in Mexico back in 2024, and her sophomore shoot in 2025, shot on the shimmering shores of Bermuda. She also walked in the 2024 and 2025 SI Swimsuit runway shows during Swim Week in Miami, the former of which saw her stutting her stuff on the catwalk while eight months pregnant with her son, Crew.

The model’s Sunshine State shoot promises plenty of fashion-forward swim looks in fun locations, but—before the latest issue of SI Swimsuit hits newsstands—let’s take a look back at her standout 2024 shoot, which earned her that coveted Rookie of the Year title.

Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Body Chain by Goldish. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Body Chain by Goldish. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

One of the co-winners of the 2023 Swim Search open casting call, Sims’s debut took place on the bright blue waters of Mexico. Photographed by Yu Tsai, Sims modeled an array of designer swimwear pieces from fan-favorite brands while striking strong poses both on the shoreline and the sea. Part of her shoot took place on a boat, allowing the model to bask in the full breadth and beauty of the location.

Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur. Bracelets by JOHANNA ORTIZ VACATION. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur. Bracelets by JOHANNA ORTIZ VACATION. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

“Being a rookie, it just feels right,” Sims told SI Swimsuit while on set in 2024. “I have worked literally my entire life [for this]. This is my biggest goal ever since I was a little kid. I was so nervous flying here, but now that I’m here, I just feel so relaxed. I feel like I’m exactly where I need to be, and I feel like this is the beginning of such a huge new chapter of my life.”

Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Matthew Bruch. Earrings by Island Swim. Bracelets from Amazon. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Matthew Bruch. Earrings by Island Swim. Bracelets from Amazon. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

One year later, Sims was surprised with her Rookie of the Year title at the 2025 SI Swimsuit launch party, where editor in chief MJ Day presented her with the prize. “Jena embodies the tenacity, determination and dedication that we look for in all talent that represent our brand,” Day said of the model back in 2024. “She’s extremely hard working, champions her non-profit, Pageant of Hope, and gracefully balances the roles of devoted new mother and supportive wife, proving that strength and compassion go hand in hand. We are thrilled to welcome her as a rookie for the 2024 issue.”

Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by STAUD. Bracelets by SOKO. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by STAUD. Bracelets by SOKO. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Be sure to catch Sims’s full third feature when SI Swimsuit 2026 hits newsstands in May!

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