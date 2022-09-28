Kate Bock Reveals Which of Her 10 SI Swimsuit Years Was Her Favorite

Kate Bock’s decade-long run with SI Swimsuit began in Easter Island, Chile, for the 2013 issue shoot. Since then, we’ve watched her travel the world, visiting Malta, Nevis, Belize and more as a constant force within the SI Swimsuit family. But which of her 10 SI Swimsuit trips is her favorite? Luckily for us, Katie Austin asked Bock this very question on the red carpet at the 2022 SI Swimsuit launch event in Hollywood, Fla.

After giving the question some thought, Bock said that while it depends largely on the weather of the location in the moment of the shoot, her 2020 shoot in Bali sticks out because it was her “special year.” The 2020 shoot catapulted Bock to the cover of the magazine with fellow models, Olivia Culpo and Jasmine Sanders.

Bock has had a momentous two years since her landmark cover. This summer she married Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love in a Great Gatsby-themed event at the New York Public Library. The couple then journeyed to Italy for a rejuvenating wellness retreat before honeymooning in Africa on a thrilling safari spotting lions, cheetahs and rhinos.

Her 10 years with SI Swimsuit have generated a handful of life lessons she’s passed on to aspiring models. If one thing is for certain, it’s that Bock is a pillar of positivity, clarity and inspiration in the SI Swimsuit community.