Lauren Chan Manifested Her High-Fashion Bridal Era in a Sweet White Bikini in Bermuda
Lauren Chan glowed in one of her most romantic looks from this year’s SI Swimsuit issue, shot by Ben Watts in Bermuda. The model, editor and newlywed wore a stunning white bikini by Beach Riot that channeled soft bridal energy—equal parts feminine, ethereal and just the right amount of glam.
The look was part of a photo shoot inspired by natural textures and seaside elements. Think soft sand, pearlescent tones and styling that emphasized seashells, lucite and pearls in perfect harmony. It was a vibe that matched Chan’s signature mix of confidence and softness.
The suit details
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Chan wore the Drea Top ($128), a delicate white underwire bikini with adjustable tie straps at the shoulders and ruched mesh cups. A silver sparkle was woven throughout the fabric, adding just a hint of shine when it caught the light. The nylon-metallic blend gave the top a sheer, bridal feel without sacrificing structure.
She paired it with the matching Joan Bottom ($98), one of Beach Riot’s cheekiest cuts to date. With a high-leg silhouette, adjustable ruched back and the same metallic threading, the bottoms created a sleek and shimmering finish. Both pieces brought a flirty edge to the otherwise soft look—perfect for a beach bride or anyone embracing their glow.
Styled with intention
The styling across Chan’s Bermuda spread was carefully curated by fashion editors Margot Zamet and Liz Wentworth to evoke a kind of elevated, barefoot luxury. This bikini was no exception. She wore it with complementary dazzling dangly statement earrings from JÉBLANC.
Her glam followed the same theme: bronzy skin, brushed-up brows and a subtle peachy lip. Her long brunette hair flowed freely in the breeze, enhancing the feeling of softness and self-assured ease that defined the look.
A historic cover
Chan’s latest shoot served major style, but it was about so much more than fashion. As one of four cover stars for the 2025 issue, she marked a personal milestone while reinforcing the franchise’s ongoing commitment to inclusive representation.
The Canadian model, who came out in the 2023 issue and got engaged ahead of this year’s shoot, reflected on the moment during launch week in May.
“I am so proud to be the first lesbian cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, because this is the representation that maybe if I had when I was younger, I would have come out sooner, and that means that I would have had been able to built a life that was more fulfilling to me sooner and to lead by example sooner,” the three-time brand star told the magazine with tears forming in her eyes. “I hope that I am doing that for at least one person out there. It’s my proudest achievement.”