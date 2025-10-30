Swimsuit

Lauren Chan Manifested Her High-Fashion Bridal Era in a Sweet White Bikini in Bermuda

The 2025 SI Swimsuit cover girl, who recently tied the knot with Haley Kosan, was photographed by Ben Watts for the 2025 issue.

Ananya Panchal

Lauren Chan was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Lauren Chan glowed in one of her most romantic looks from this year’s SI Swimsuit issue, shot by Ben Watts in Bermuda. The model, editor and newlywed wore a stunning white bikini by Beach Riot that channeled soft bridal energy—equal parts feminine, ethereal and just the right amount of glam.

Lauren Chan was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Beach Riot. Earrings by JéBlanc. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

The look was part of a photo shoot inspired by natural textures and seaside elements. Think soft sand, pearlescent tones and styling that emphasized seashells, lucite and pearls in perfect harmony. It was a vibe that matched Chan’s signature mix of confidence and softness.

Lauren Chan was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Beach Riot. Earrings by JÉBLANC. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

The suit details

Lauren Chan was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Beach Riot. Earrings by JÉBLANC. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Chan wore the Drea Top ($128), a delicate white underwire bikini with adjustable tie straps at the shoulders and ruched mesh cups. A silver sparkle was woven throughout the fabric, adding just a hint of shine when it caught the light. The nylon-metallic blend gave the top a sheer, bridal feel without sacrificing structure.

Lauren Chan / SI Staff

She paired it with the matching Joan Bottom ($98), one of Beach Riot’s cheekiest cuts to date. With a high-leg silhouette, adjustable ruched back and the same metallic threading, the bottoms created a sleek and shimmering finish. Both pieces brought a flirty edge to the otherwise soft look—perfect for a beach bride or anyone embracing their glow.

Lauren Chan / SI Staff

Styled with intention

The styling across Chan’s Bermuda spread was carefully curated by fashion editors Margot Zamet and Liz Wentworth to evoke a kind of elevated, barefoot luxury. This bikini was no exception. She wore it with complementary dazzling dangly statement earrings from JÉBLANC.

Lauren Chan / SI Staff

Her glam followed the same theme: bronzy skin, brushed-up brows and a subtle peachy lip. Her long brunette hair flowed freely in the breeze, enhancing the feeling of softness and self-assured ease that defined the look.

A historic cover

Lauren Chan / SI Staff

Chan’s latest shoot served major style, but it was about so much more than fashion. As one of four cover stars for the 2025 issue, she marked a personal milestone while reinforcing the franchise’s ongoing commitment to inclusive representation.

Lauren Chan / SI Staff

The Canadian model, who came out in the 2023 issue and got engaged ahead of this year’s shoot, reflected on the moment during launch week in May.

Lauren Chan / SI Staff

“I am so proud to be the first lesbian cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, because this is the representation that maybe if I had when I was younger, I would have come out sooner, and that means that I would have had been able to built a life that was more fulfilling to me sooner and to lead by example sooner,” the three-time brand star told the magazine with tears forming in her eyes. “I hope that I am doing that for at least one person out there. It’s my proudest achievement.”

Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

