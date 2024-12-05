Mocha Mousse, Pantone’s 2025 Color of the Year, Was All Over the SI Swimsuit Issue This Year
We may be biased, but we like to believe our fashion editors at SI Swimsuit are quite a bit ahead of the curve where the hottest trends are considered. And with the unveiling of Pantone’s Color of 2025 earlier today, we only find ourselves more sure of this fact.
“Mocha Mousse” is officially Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2025, which the brand notes is meant to evoke feelings of comfort and contentment.
“For Pantone Color of the Year 2025, we look to a mellow brown hue whose inherent richness and sensorial and comforting warmth extends further into our desire for comfort, and the indulgence of simple pleasures that we can gift and share with others,” Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, stated of the warm and earthy hue.
As you may have noticed, the soft brown shade was quite prevalent on set during SI Swimsuit’s photo shoots in Mexico for this year’s 60th anniversary issue. It was also a hot color during our 2022 features in Montenegro.
Below, find a few of our favorite SI Swimsuit model looks rocking Pantone’s 2025 Color of the Year.
Hunter McGrady
McGrady, an SI Swimsuit legend and 2024 cover model, rocked the soft brown hue while in Mexico, and this jaw-dropping image landed her one of this year’s covers. Check out her full gallery here.
Jena Sims
A rookie in this year’s 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue, Sims really brought the heat to Cancún in this chocolate brown STAUD one-piece. View her complete photo gallery here.
Brooks Nader
What could elevate this rich brown color just a touch? The ribbed fabric on the cut-out one piece Nader stunned in while in Mexico for this year’s magazine. Find her full feature here.
Katie Austin
Where throwbacks are concerned, Austin posed for her rookie SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Montenegro in 2022, and was captured in this dazzling mocha and white bikini. Click here for the complete gallery.
Duckie Thot
For her 2022 brand feature in the Balkans, Thot illustrated exactly how to rock that cool girl bikini bottom crop top combo in this mocha brown top by Zara. View her photo shoot here.
Yumi Nu
Is it any wonder why Nu nabbed the cover of the 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue following her feature in Montenegro? With this mocha-colored bikini pic as evidence, we think not. Check out her gallery here.