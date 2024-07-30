Nina Agdal Cradles Baby Bump in Black Knit Bodysuit, Gorgeous Glowy Glam
Nina Agdal is once again proving her face card never declines. The SI Swimsuit model, who, is a brand legend and 2014 cover star, shared a stunning post with her 1.9 million Instagram followers on Monday. The 32-year-old, who is expecting her first baby girl with fiancé Logan Paul, posed in a sleek black knit turtleneck bodysuit and black trousers. The couple, who began dating in 2022, got engaged last summer, and announced the news of their pregnancy in April.
The Denmark native added a pop of color with her neon orange nails as she cradled her growing baby bump. Her long honey blonde locks were smooth and perfectly styled into loose, beachy waves by hairstylist Amelia Walker.
“Good glam and a body suit >,” Agdal captioned the duo of photos that she shared on July 29.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
For glam, Agdal tapped makeup artist Stephanie Ruiz, who opted for the most stunning, almost ethereal glowy makeup look, including a flawless, luminous base, subtle rose gold eyeshadow, champagne inner corner and nose highlight, rosy blush, feathered brows, wispy lashes and glossy pink lips.
Ruiz revealed in her own Instagram post that the key to achieving Agdal’s gorgeous glam is prepping the skin with hydrating ingredients like Laneige Cream Skin Toner, ($36) and Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Primer ($46).
She also used a plethora of luxurious products from high-end brands like YSL Beauty, Armani Beauty, Hourglass Cosmetics, Westman Atelier, Makeup by Mario, Patrick Ta and Charlotte Tilbury.