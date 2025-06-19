Paige Spiranac Shines in Green Bodycon Dress While Teasing Exclusive Content
Fresh off her social media commentary of the U.S. Open last weekend, Paige Spiranac is back to promoting her various gigs online, from her SPINvitational video series to her latest role with the Grass League.
The two-time SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut in the magazine in Aruba in 2018 and returned for the special “Legends” feature from Hollywood, Fla., in 2024, is the biggest influencer of the golf world, known for her tips, tricks and fashion sense.
Whether you follow Spiranac for her expert golf knowledge or to find style inspiration from her looks on the green—or, like us, both—fans always look forward to her latest post. And this week, she wowed us with another fabulous outfit, this time leaning into formal glam rather than an activewear set. Flaunting her stunning eyes, voluminous hair and hourglass shape, she proves green is very much one of her colors.
The curve-hugging ruched gown features the prettiest sweetheart neckline and clap sleeves, making for an all-around flattering look. As always, Spiranac’s full glam is unmissable, with a dark smoky eye, rosy cheeks and a pink glossy lip.
Sharing the mirror selfie, Spiranac used the opportunity to remind her fans of another place they can find her—exclusively. The 32-year-old Colorado native shared a link to her Passes page, a subscription-based platform where people can pay for content that’s not available anywhere else.
“Green never looked so good! ❤️⛳️♥️,” one fan replied to her tweet, also referencing her sport.
Spiranac started pursuing content creation about 10 years ago after arriving at a crossroads in her life. Suddenly, everything changed when her photo got featured on the website Total Frat Move and she rose to social media fame. And while she’s seen major success in the last decade, amassing 5.6 million followers across Instagram and TikTok, she’s also experienced the downside of being in the spotlight.
“I try to separate my job from who I am as a person,” she told SI Swimsuit last year. “It’s hard to do that at times because I am the brand, so it’s easy to take criticism personally, but being able to separate what I do from who I am has changed my life in a positive way.”
Over the years, Spiranac has become an outspoken anti-bullying advocate, coming to the defense of women who face unfair criticism that she’s no stranger to. She is also an ambassador of the Cybersmile Foundation, a nonprofit organization against digital abuse.