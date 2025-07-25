Paige Spiranac Brings Glam to a Dive Bar in Kelce Brothers’ Beer Ad
Paige Spiranac has joined forces with Travis and Jason Kelce’s beer brand for a new Instagram post, and it’s the team-up we didn’t know we needed.
Garage Beer—whose official brand Instagram account boasts the slogan: “Beer Flavored Beer®️”—posted a snapshot of the popular golf influencer and two-time SI Swimsuit model on the set of what appeared to be a new ad for their product. And in the single frame shared, the model quickly proved that she can make even the sticky floors of a small town dive bar look like a high-end runway.
In the snapshot—which was humorously captioned, “Paige walks into a bar...”—Spiranac struck a strong pose while holding a case of Garage Beer in one hand. Sporting a plunging, figure-hugging black tank top tucked into denim cut-offs so short, they’d make Daisy Duke herself blush, the SI Swimsuit Legend was a vision standing in front of the chaotic bar backdrop.
When it came to accessories, the look utilized classic Western pieces. Spiranac added a thin black belt with a silver buckle and knee-high cowboy boots to spruce up the otherwise basic (but beautiful) staple pieces. Her blonde locks were styled in bouncy curls and parted to the side for a glamorous contrast against the otherwise not-so-glamorous surroundings. And speaking of “glamorous,” her makeup was just that, with blended eyeshadows, strong eyebrows and pink lips being the name of the game.
As of now, it’s not 100% clear what this photo was from—i.e., whether it was taken for a new print ad, a new commercial or a new social media team-up—but either way, we’re more than here for it!
Be warned: there are spoilers ahead for Happy Gilmore 2!
And this new collab isn’t the only thing the model and the Kelces have in common lately, as both Spiranac and Travis had cameo roles in the Adam Sandler sequel Happy Gilmore 2, which premiered on Netflix July 25. In the film, Kelce takes on the role of a cruel restaurant boss (who also has Bad Bunny cover him in honey at one point?!) while Spiranac’s character works at a shop where Sandler’s character stops by to practice his swing.
But the cameos (and pure silliness) didn’t stop with just those two, as plenty of other famous faces appear in the film, including inaugural SI Swimsuit digital cover star Alix Earle, SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year Jena Sims alongside her husband and professional golfer Brooks Koepka, professional golfer and SI Swimsuit model Nelly Korda, the aforementioned Bad Bunny and Eminem. Yes, Eminem is in this movie, and he gets eaten by an alligator! (It sounds like we’re just making things up, but we promise we’re not!)
