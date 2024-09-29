Paige Spiranac’s SI Swimsuit Feature Was a ‘Catalyst’ in Her Career
Former professional golfer Paige Spiranac’s entire life and outlook on the world changed when she posed for the 2018 SI Swimsuit Issue, traveling to Aruba with photographer James Macari. The 31-year-old, who is an official brand legend now, often looks back upon her debut with the magazine, and she has nothing but the best memories and most heartwarming words to share about her experience with the franchise.
“I was going through a really hard time where I was still kind of new in social media and [was] transitioning from playing golf professionally to doing media full-time. [I] was dealing with a ton of other personal issues, and I just felt very stuck,” she shared. “Doing that [photo] shoot was incredibly empowering. I’ve never been in an environment where I’ve had so many women empower me and lift me up, which is something that we preach all the time, but you don’t really see it in real life. It was just such a life-changing moment for me... and I carry everything that I've done in that shoot to everything that I'm doing now.”
The content creator, who is a trailblazer for women in sports, has experienced her fair share of criticism over the years. But, she always powers through, comes out stronger than ever and uses her platform to fight against cyberbullying.
“Being an SI Swimsuit legend is an incredible honor. It has been a catalyst in changing who I am as a person and how I’ve progressed in my career. The support from SI and the impact it has had is indescribable,” she stated while on the set of her 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla. “I think being a woman in a male-dominated industry has been the reason I’ve been so successful. I’ve used every tool in my tool bag, and I’ve never shied away from it. I created a few new ones as well. People will look at me and underestimate me; I think that’s actually what’s so amazing about being a woman. It’s people underestimating you and always being able to prove them wrong.”
From rewriting the narrative on what female athletes are expected to wear to educating other young internet personalities on how to create a brand, Spiranac is the biggest advocate for fellow women.
Below are a few of our favorite photos from her 2018 SI Swimsuit Issue feature in Aruba.