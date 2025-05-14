Parris Goebel’s 2025 SI Swimsuit Debut Made Our Jaws Drop, and These 4 Photos Are Why
Parris Goebel is an expert when it comes to captivating an audience.
The Emmy-winning choreographer has worked on a number of fabulous projects, several of which have essentially broken the internet, with Rihanna’s incredible Super Bowl LVII halftime performance being just one example.
But that success didn’t come without unwavering determination, as Goebel told Women’s Day, “All I ever wanted was to make a name for myself.”
And she did exactly that during her photo shoot with SI Swimsuit, where Goebel took center stage. The New Zealand native joined photographer Yu Tsai in Jamaica for her debut with the brand alongside fellow rookies Rayna Vallandingham, Denise Bidot, Nazanin Mandi and Ming Lee Simmons. Meanwhile, the other two rookies on the 2025 roster—twins Elisha and Renee Herbert—shot their debut in Switzerland.
“[Goebel] isn’t just pushing the limits of performance as a choreographer, producer and artist, she’s changing how we view movement, expression and power,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day shared. “She’s a trailblazer who proves that creativity knows no bounds when fueled by passion.”
We can’t think of a more fitting phrase to describe Goebel than “fueled by passion.” With over a decade in the industry, the choreographer is still fine-tuning her craft, as she’s expanded into the high-fashion space.
In 2024 alone, Goebel choreographed both the Vogue World show and Dior’s J’Adore, The Film. It’s her go-getter mindset that has opened doors for her, and with every opportunity, she’s jumped in head-first.
“Honestly, if I didn’t get my big break at 19, I would still be trying to do this and posting my work until someone scouted me,” Goebel told Refinery29.
“[Choreographing] is the only thing I want to do,” she continued. “Having that as your goal—to do what you love to do, no matter what the circumstances—then the right doors will open, and the opportunities will come eventually.”
The sky is clearly the limit when it comes to Goebel’s craft, as she recently garnered high praise for her work on Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra” music video. Co-directing the project with the pop star, Goebel has turned her dreams into a reality.
“I’ve always had Gaga on my dream board and my list of artists that I wanted to work with, and I never thought that the opportunity would come,” Goebel told InStyle. “Now, being a part of her world [...] it’s like you’re on a roller coaster and you don’t want it to end. I’m having so much fun.”
