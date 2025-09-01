Swimsuit

Penny Lane Inspires Serious Wanderlust in These BTS SI Swimsuit Photos

Looking for your next vacation as summer winds down? Allow Penny Lane to recommend Switzerland with these killer behind the scenes shots.

Natalie Zamora

Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Zurich, Switzerland. Swimsuit by Montce.
Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Zurich, Switzerland. Swimsuit by Montce. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane is the queen of European SI Swimsuit shoots. The 2023 Swim Search co-winner made her debut in the 2024 issue with a glamorous shoot in Portugal, and she returned to the fold this year with a feature from Switzerland. For the 2025 magazine, she embraced the cold weather on the streets of Zurich, giving us serious travel envy.

Summer is soon wrapping up, and that means we’re looking back at the archives to find some travel inspiration for trips this fall and winter. Though Switzerland is associated with snow and low temperatures, the typical Zurich weather for fall is actually quite beautiful. Allow these never-before-seen behind the scenes pics from Lane’s shoot to inspire your next getaway.

Unreleased Penny Lane SI Swimsuit pics

Penny Lane BTS photo in Switzerland.
Penny Lane / SI Staff
Penny Lane BTS photo in Switzerland.
Penny Lane / SI Staff

Lane was an absolute dream when posing for Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Modeling a variety of different looks, she embraced winter fashion trends while also leaning into city chic. The black short-sleeved one-piece from Myra Swim, seen above and below, is a great example of this.

Penny Lane BTS photo in Switzerland.
Penny Lane / SI Staff
Penny Lane BTS photo in Switzerland.
Penny Lane / SI Staff

Another lovely look Lane repped was the ivory string bikini from Shani Shemer, seen below, that featured the sweetest pearl accents on top.

Penny Lane BTS photo in Switzerland.
Penny Lane / SI Staff

And, of course, to make this shoot even more dreamy, Lane wore a sweet baby blue high-cut one-piece from Moschino, featuring white clouds throughout.

While on set, Lane brought the best energy—along with her modeling expertise and undeniable beauty. “[The] sun is shining for us, and we just got a really epic shot. So you’ll see, you’ll see,” she teased at the time.

Penny Lane BTS photo in Switzerland.
Penny Lane / SI Staff
Penny Lane BTS photo in Switzerland.
Penny Lane / SI Staff
Penny Lane BTS photo in Switzerland.
Penny Lane / SI Staff

Lane didn’t come to play with this next ensemble, which includes a brown bikini from With Jéan and an oversized brown furry coat from Ronny Kobo. Sure, the England native can definitely handle posing in swimsuits in the cold, but wearing something over them definitely helps.

Penny Lane BTS photo in Switzerland.
Penny Lane / SI Staff
Penny Lane BTS photo in Switzerland.
Penny Lane / SI Staff
Penny Lane BTS photo in Switzerland.
Penny Lane / SI Staff

The model and content creator wore another all-black look, this time consisting of a short-sleeved bikini from Christopher Esber with unique metal hardware and both pieces. Paired with chic boots from HAVVA, she was the picture of city elegance.

Penny Lane BTS photo in Switzerland.
Penny Lane / SI Staff
Penny Lane BTS photo in Switzerland.
Penny Lane / SI Staff

“I just wrapped my second Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot,” Lane proudly shared at the end of the day. “Mine feels absolutely amazing. Obviously, it feels lovely because it feels like I’m coming back to a family, and I’m getting to work with other lovelies as well, and I’m just so excited to be here, and it feels absolutely incredible. I’m pinching myself, and I’m so excited to see the pictures and everyone else.”

Not only is Zurich a gorgeous location to visit, but it’s also rich with history and culture. The country’s largest city is absolutely charming with its cobblestone streets, small shops and great restaurants. As mentioned, the fall is very nice, with the average high in October being 59 degrees and low being 47 degrees, according to Google Weather.

There’s no time like the present to get your next vacation booked, and you’d be smart to add Zurich to the top of your list.

Published
