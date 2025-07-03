These Red, White and Blue SI Swimsuit Looks Are Perfect for Fourth of July
Folks around the United States are bringing out their red, white and blue apparel on Friday as the country celebrates the Fourth of July. In anticipation of the national holiday, here are some of our favorite festive looks from years past.
Olivia Dunne
The 2025 SI Swimsuit cover girl rocked this sky blue gingham suit by Four Three Seven during her sophomore feature in Portugal. The model accessorized the bikini—featuring subtle lace detailing and a trendy gingham pattern—with a gold chain necklace by MONDO MONDO.
Christen Goff
Before she was a mama-to-be, Goff repped this Hunza G striped bikini in Portugal during her 2024 feature for SI Swimsuit. The red-hot ’fit paired high-legged striped bottoms with a scoop neck top with thick straps. Goff ditched the accessories in this frame as her espresso locks flowed in the breeze.
Camille Kostek
Two years after her 2019 debut earned Kostek a first-time cover feature, the model touched down in Hollywood, Fla., and debuted this classic number from Oh Polly. The scoop-neck top and matching Brazilian-style bottoms are a perfect pairing for this bright and bold suit.
Berkleigh Wright
Polka dots are one of summer’s hottest trend (confirmed by this year’s SI Swimsuit Runway Show), and Wright did it first in her rookie campaign in Belize. This Toxic Sadie Swimwear suit is perfectly on-theme for Independence Day celebrations, featuring a halter neckline and adjustable straps.
Marquita Pring
Pring sported this SAME Los Angeles suit during her third feature in the fold in Barbados. This nautical number screams boat-day inspiration, but we love it for any day by the water. Pair the look with earrings like the model’s, or let the suit’s striped pattern and stunning silhouette shine on its own!
Brooks Nader
This Moeva high-waisted boy-short bikini embodies coastal elegance. Worn during her 2023 shoot in the Dominican Republic—where Nader would earn her first cover spot with the magazine—the model paired the garment with chunky hoops from her own collaboration with Electric Picks.
Kamie Crawford
Put on a one-piece suit like Crawford did in her Belize shoot for a day of activities by the water. This sporty-style Pursuit the Label zip-up number is perfect for seaside games like volleyball or cornhole, or even water sports like kayaking (shown here) to have you winning in style and keep you comfortable while on the move.
Emily DiDonato
This floral suit by Juillet is a certified stunner with its pastel hues and detailed embroidery. DiDonato wore this ensemble during her 2021 shoot in Sacramento, Calif., where she ditched the sandy beach for a western-inspired feature in the countryside with photographer Anne Menke.