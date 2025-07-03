Swimsuit

These Red, White and Blue SI Swimsuit Looks Are Perfect for Fourth of July

Use these archival ‘fits as your holiday weekend mood board.

Bailey Colon

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize.
Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. / James Macari, Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Folks around the United States are bringing out their red, white and blue apparel on Friday as the country celebrates the Fourth of July. In anticipation of the national holiday, here are some of our favorite festive looks from years past.

Olivia Dunne

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Four Three Seven. Necklace by MONDO MONDO. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

The 2025 SI Swimsuit cover girl rocked this sky blue gingham suit by Four Three Seven during her sophomore feature in Portugal. The model accessorized the bikini—featuring subtle lace detailing and a trendy gingham pattern—with a gold chain necklace by MONDO MONDO.

Christen Goff

Christen Goff was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Hunza G.
Christen Goff was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Hunza G. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Before she was a mama-to-be, Goff repped this Hunza G striped bikini in Portugal during her 2024 feature for SI Swimsuit. The red-hot ’fit paired high-legged striped bottoms with a scoop neck top with thick straps. Goff ditched the accessories in this frame as her espresso locks flowed in the breeze.

Camille Kostek

Camille Kostek was photographed by Ben Watts in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Oh Polly.
Camille Kostek was photographed by Ben Watts in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Oh Polly. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Two years after her 2019 debut earned Kostek a first-time cover feature, the model touched down in Hollywood, Fla., and debuted this classic number from Oh Polly. The scoop-neck top and matching Brazilian-style bottoms are a perfect pairing for this bright and bold suit.

Berkleigh Wright

Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Polka dots are one of summer’s hottest trend (confirmed by this year’s SI Swimsuit Runway Show), and Wright did it first in her rookie campaign in Belize. This Toxic Sadie Swimwear suit is perfectly on-theme for Independence Day celebrations, featuring a halter neckline and adjustable straps.

Marquita Pring

Marquita Pring was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by SAME Los Angeles.
Marquita Pring was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by SAME Los Angeles. Earrings by Maria Tash and Pamela Love. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Pring sported this SAME Los Angeles suit during her third feature in the fold in Barbados. This nautical number screams boat-day inspiration, but we love it for any day by the water. Pair the look with earrings like the model’s, or let the suit’s striped pattern and stunning silhouette shine on its own!

Brooks Nader

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Moeva.
Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Moeva. Earrings by Electric Picks x Brooks Nader. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

This Moeva high-waisted boy-short bikini embodies coastal elegance. Worn during her 2023 shoot in the Dominican Republic—where Nader would earn her first cover spot with the magazine—the model paired the garment with chunky hoops from her own collaboration with Electric Picks.

Kamie Crawford

Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Pursuit the Label.
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Pursuit the Label. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Put on a one-piece suit like Crawford did in her Belize shoot for a day of activities by the water. This sporty-style Pursuit the Label zip-up number is perfect for seaside games like volleyball or cornhole, or even water sports like kayaking (shown here) to have you winning in style and keep you comfortable while on the move.

Emily DiDonato

Emily DiDonato poses in Sacramento,
Emily DiDonato was photographed by Anne Menke in Sacramento, Calif. Swimsuit by Juillet. / Anne Menke/Sports Illustrated

This floral suit by Juillet is a certified stunner with its pastel hues and detailed embroidery. DiDonato wore this ensemble during her 2021 shoot in Sacramento, Calif., where she ditched the sandy beach for a western-inspired feature in the countryside with photographer Anne Menke.

