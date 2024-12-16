Reflections From the New Faces on the Catwalk During Miami Swim Week: ‘Yes, This Will Upset Some People’
The end of 2024 is near, and we’re taking the opportunity to look back at all of the moments that made SI Swimsuit so special during our 60th anniversary year. In case you missed it, take a look at SI Swimsuit Wrapped, which summarizes 31 unforgettable moments that took place this year. Before we set our intentions for 2025, we’re throwing it back to the last 365 days and highlighting several special SI Swimsuit moments (in no particular order), including the new faces to grace the Miami Swim Week runway.
Following the release of the 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue in May, we continued summer celebrations with Miami Swim Week in early June. And while many brand stalwarts strutted the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach, there were also several new faces who joined the fray: Alix Earle, Lele Pons, Jilly Anais, Hanna Cavinder, Haley Cavinder, Sarah Nicole Landry and Abbie Herbert.
Below, we’re rewinding to a few of our favorite reactions from the content creators and athletes who made their SI Swimsuit runway debut during Miami Swim Week this summer.
Sarah Nicole Landry
“Life doesn’t end after your 20s. Life doesn’t end after children. Life doesn’t end after your body changes. Life ends when life ends,” Landry wrote on Instagram. “So make sure you make some damn good stories and memories for yourself while you have the chance.”
Abbie Herbert
“I hope my kids think I’m cool one day 🥹,” the mom of two quipped following her runway walk. “ ... I felt so inspired being around such powerful BOSS women 💕.”
Haley and Hanna Cavinder
The twins noted their runway experience was a “DREAM COME TRUE” following their debut with SI Swimsuit.
Jilly Anais
“Thank you God! 🥹,” Anais cheered on Instagram of her Miami Swim Week experience. “I have been on cloud 9 all week and it’s safe to say I’m never coming down! What an absolute dream to walk in THE @si_swimsuit Runway Show! What is life?!?! I’m filled with so much gratitude, I’m truly honored!! 🙏🏽✨.”
Alix Earle
“Opening for the @si_swimsuit swim week show AND getting to walk it with my sisters is such a dream come true 🥹🫶🏼 ,” Earle, SI Swimsuit’s inaugural digital cover model, wrote in her Instagram caption following the event.
Stay tuned as we continue to reminisce on more incredible events from our SI Swimsuit Wrapped list in the coming days and weeks!