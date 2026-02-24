Ronika Love’s Green and Gold Captiva Island Look Offers Two Striking Ensembles in One
Earlier this month, Ronika Love officially became an SI Swimsuit digital cover star.
The professional volleyball player traveled to the South Seas resort on Captiva Island, Fla., just off the coast of Fort Myers, where she posed for her first SI Swimsuit feature as one of six cover stars for the February 2026 digital issue. On location, Love was photographed by Katherine Goguen alongside fellow models Normani, Christen Goff, Haley Cavinder, Claire Kittle and Brittany Mahomes.
The fabulous feature was more than just a fun moment for Love, who modeled multiple designer swimwear sets on the sun-drenched sands. On the contrary, an SI Swimsuit photo shoot was something she’d manifested for years. While chatting with the magazine, the athlete—who announced she’s expecting her first child with her husband, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, back in January—said, “I always wanted to be on Sports Illustrated—never imagined it was going to be pregnant.”
And Love reiterated this sentiment in a recent Instagram post about her cover shoot, writing, “I edited myself onto an SI cover in college, and now I can say I have my own digital cover. Insane. What makes this even more surreal is that I did it pregnant ... There is so much strength and beauty in growing a human. I’m proud that my daughter will see this one day and know she was already part of something so special. My cover will hang in her nursery (since it’s her cover too, duh), and I’ll get to tell her that she was there with me for every moment.”
As part of her styling, the SI Swimsuit team also incorporated colors from Love’s husband’s NFL team, highlighting the Packers’ classic green and gold hues. One particular look that stood out was this gorgeous string bikini by Capri Swim, which is not only adorable but also reversible, making the chic suit two looks in one!
Whether you’re a Packers fan yourself or you’re just looking to twin with Love, we’ve got good news: the two-piece Capri Swim set is still available in multiple sizes, from S through XL, at the time of this article’s publication. However, please be warned: these items are currently for pre-order only, with the brand’s website noting, “estimated delivery between 6-10 weeks.”
Also, as we stated above, the pieces listed are reversible, meaning you can match Love in a green and gold look or mix things up with a cocoa and gold moment, giving you multiple options in one go-to set. Still, if neither of these colorways speaks to you, Capri Swim offers many more options on their website—check them out here!
Featuring a glittering gold tie, the reversible top is crafted from “high-shine stretch fabric” and is listed on the brand’s website as being “chlorine resistant” with “UPF 50+ UV protection.”
In a cut that balances the comfort of a bikini and the coverage of a thong, Capri Swim’s “thongkini” is a perfect match for the above top. The bottoms also boast a cute gold name plate from the designer on the hip!
Perhaps bikinis aren’t your style, but you still love this particular colorway? Well, do we have a surprise for you! The brand offers the same reversible (yes, reversible!) fabric option in a one-piece monokini, as well, perfect for serving up the same vibe with a little more coverage.