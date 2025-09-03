Salma Hayek Pinault Celebrates 59th Birthday in True SI Swimsuit Cover Model Style
Salma Hayek Pinault rang in her 59th birthday the way only a SI Swimsuit cover star could—perched on the deck of a boat at sunset, radiating confidence in a vibrant bikini and cocktail in hand.
The Emmy Award-winning actress and producer, who made waves earlier this year as one of four 2025 SI Swimsuit cover stars, shared the glowing snap on Instagram Sept. 2, her 59th birthday.
In the photo, she sat on a wood-planked bench with soft waters and golden skies stretching behind her—a dreamy horizon fit for a cover star. Her neon orange two-piece was bright and celebratory, mirroring her bronzed glow and the Aperol Spritz she held in one hand as she pumped her fist in the air.
“59 trips around the sun and still dancing ☀️💃🏻 cheers to all of you & thank you for the love 🎂🎉♥️,” the Veracruz, Mexico native captioned the post, radiating gratitude and joy. She embraced a bare-faced moment and let her natural waves cascade freely, while her contagious smile took center stage. Hayek Pinault accessorized with sleek black sunglasses as she was photographed mid-cheer.
It was the perfect nod to a milestone year in which Hayek Pinault reminded the world that age has nothing on elegance—or energy. The Frida and Without Blood star made her debut with the franchise in May, after posing for Ruven Afanador along the Pacific coast of Mexico at the vibrant eco-luxury estate Cuixmala. Her feature was a celebration of bold beauty and cultural pride, styled by Margot Zamet and Liz Wentworth in everything from custom couture to string bikinis, including designs by Raquelle Pedraza, Sommer Swim and Alameda Turquesa.
“I remember when I was young, a long, long time ago, I was always excited to see the Swimsuit Issue of Sports Illustrated, and [thinking] ‘Who’s going to be in it?’” The mom of one shared while on location. “Of course, I didn’t look like a model, so it never crossed my mind that one day I would be in it. If somebody had told me I was gonna be in it at 58, I would have sent them to the madhouse. But the world has changed, and that’s exciting.”
And now, at 59, Hayek Pinault is still that girl, living her best life, dancing through the years and reminding the world that age is just another number.