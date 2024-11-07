Gabby Thomas Stuns in Peach One-Piece in Exclusive New SI Swimsuit Photo From Florida
The first photo shoot for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue is officially underway, and we’ve gathered several incredible athletes in Boca Raton, Fla., for the occasion. Among them are gymnast Suni Lee, golfer Nelly Korda, skier Eileen Gu and sprinter Gabby Thomas.
Thomas, 27, is a two-time Olympian who turned pro in 2018. During her Olympic debut in Tokyo in 2021, she secured a bronze medal in the 200m event and a silver in the 4x100 relay. This past summer, she added to her impressive collection of medals during the 2024 Paris Olympics. She earned three golds, including one in her signature event, the 200m, as well as the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
Below, check out a brand-new official image from Thomas’s SI Swimsuit feature in Boca Raton, Fla., captured by photographer Ben Horton. The athlete completely stunned in front of the lens in a peach-colored one-piece by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID, styled by SI Swimsuit fashion team members Margot Zamet and Liz Wentworth. As for glam, Thomas’s hair was styled sleek and smooth by hairstylist Sam Leonard. Makeup artist Tracy Murphy was also on set, and gave Thomas a natural, glowy look for her SI Swimsuit debut.
We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Thomas to the fold in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue. In addition to her athletic achievements, the Atlanta native is a graduate of Harvard University, where she majored in neurobiology. Thomas also holds a Master of Public Health degree from the University of Texas.
“We are thrilled to launch our shoot season for the 2025 issue with an extraordinary lineup of powerful female athletes,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day said. “This remarkable group, featuring Olympic medalists, world champions, and record holders, embodies the next generation of all-stars poised to transform the world of sports. They defy stereotypes and champion equality, inspiring young girls to envision themselves as both athletes and leaders. At SI Swimsuit, we’ve always celebrated the future of women, and there’s no better way to honor these remarkable achievements than by featuring them on the pages of our issue.”
Check out some behind the scenes sneak peeks from Thomas’s SI Swimsuit photo shoot here, and find another photo from the Olympian’s brand feature—clad in a blue one-piece with white piping by Rat Boi featuring custom embroidery from Abbode—here.