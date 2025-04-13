The 5 SI Swimsuit Photos That Showed the World Alix Earle Was Destined for Stardom
As soon as Alix Earle started to go viral on social media—having joined TikTok in 2020 during her college days at the University of Miami—it was obvious she was one to watch. With her rapidly growing success on the internet in the years since, the New Jersey native has proved her relatability, charisma and charm, with fans worldwide all following her every move.
In 2024, Earle made history by being the first-ever SI Swimsuit digital cover girl. With her photo shoot in Miami, Fla. with Yu Tsai, she made it known that she was on her way to becoming a household name. Check out one of our favorite photos from the feature below, and keep scrolling for more.
Earle’s unforgettable SI Swimsuit debut truly showed the world how much star power she’s got. The content creator, who has recently taken to more consistent YouTube vlogging while her popular podcast Hot Mess is on hold, was a complete natural in front of the camera. So much so that you wouldn’t even know she didn’t have extensive professional modeling experience.
Earle posed for two photo shoots for the June 2024 digital cover—both in Florida—with one outside on the beach and the grass where she channeled true ethereal, natural beauty vibes, and the second inside with an after-party aesthetic. She looked absolutely stunning in both locations and her energy and infectious personality never faded throughout the long day on set.
As shown through the vlog of her shoot day, Earle was nothing but a ball of excitement on set, feeling like her “nerves” had “subsided” after doing a fitting and getting comfortable with the SI Swimsuit team.
“I feel like I always—before I did this—I’ve seen Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and everyone would always say, ‘They have such an amazing team and they’re so great to work with,’” she reflected at the end of the day. “But I was like, ‘Maybe they’re just saying that.’ I genuinely have never been around more fun and genuinely nice people. I felt so confident during that, like, everyone just made me feel good.”
One of the most incredible parts of Earle’s SI Swimsuit debut was that she chose to release her photos unretouched in an effort to remain authentic with her fans. Throughout her rise to internet fame, her followers have admired her vulnerability in opening up about her struggles with her acne and other beauty imperfections.
Needless to say, Earle was a total pro for the digital issue and we’re still so obsessed with these photos.
“I’m on a high right now. You can’t take me down,” Earle shared with the camera after wrapping up her shoot. “That was the craziest day of my entire life and I feel like usually at the end of a photo shoot day, my brain’s not working, I want to sleep, I want to go to bed, I’m so tired. I don’t think I’ve ever been filled with more energy in my entire life and I haven’t stopped smiling.”
From fashion and beauty tips to relationship reveals and more, the 24-year-old has connected with her followers in an impressive way. And it’s only just the beginning. Look out for her full spread of photos in the 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine, coming out this May. She traveled to Jamaica earlier this year where she reunited with Tsai for another gorgeous shoot.