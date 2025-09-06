These 6 Stunning SI Swimsuit Photos Prove That Summer Is a State of Mind
While you’ll often find us by a body of water during the warm weather months, today, we’re proving that you don’t need to head to the seaside—or even a backyard pool— to style your favorite suits. Check out how these SI Swimsuit models took swimwear beyond the beachfront.
Lais Ribeiro in Sacramento, Calif.
In her most recent feature with the brand, Ribeiro used a stack of hay bales as her personal lounge chair, while soaking up the sun in Sacramento. “Lais has an aura of effortlessness around her that acts as a magnetic force, making it difficult to look away,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day said of the model. We totally agree.
Kim Riekenberg in Saratoga, Wyo.
Riekenberg also headed west for her latest shoot in the fold, which was also her SI Swimsuit debut, in 2020. In Wyoming, the German model sported a Levi’s denim jacket with a retro twist—lengthy fringe on its sleeves—as she took a stroll in the countryside.
Samantha Hoopes in Oregon
In contrast, when Hoopes touched down in Oregon for the magazine’s 2015 issue, her West Coast shoot displayed luscious greenery and rolling hills. Her feature may be 10 years old today, but it still features 2025 trends—such as long-sleeve swimwear—which we predicted would be a hit this summer.
For more SI Swimsuit content directly in your Google feed,add us as a preferred source!
Emily DiDonato in Montreux, Switzerland
A year after DiDonato made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2013, she traveled to Switzerland to shoot in front of this scenic mountain range. Despite the snow in this shot’s background, the brand staple looked as cool and comfy as ever in a longline white bikini top and denim-inspired low-rise bottoms.
Sharina Gutierrez in Portugal
Gutierrez, on the other hand, was red hot in this swimwear ensemble, which she sported in Portugal. She paired a cherry red bikini with a chunky cardigan, as she posed during her rookie shoot in the fold.
Following her debut, she encouraged, “I hope this inspires you to never give up. Because you are worthy! You are capable!”
Elisha Herbert in Zurich, Switzerland
Over a decade after DiDonato stepped foot in Switzerland, Herbert traveled to the European country with her twin sister, Renee, for their SI Swimsuit debuts. Adventuring across the city of Zurich—and stopping by the mountains of Saas-Fe—the duo brought their bikinis on a cross-country journey.