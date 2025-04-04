SI Swimsuit Week in Review: Ciara's New Single Is a 'Labor of Love,' Molly Sims Is a Spring Break Mom and More
The weather is warming up, which means we are inching closer to bathing suit season. For some of the SI Swimsuit models like Molly Sims and Chrissy Teigen, they are getting a head start with Spring Break. Achieng Agutu also spent some time in the Sunshine State by attending the New You Beauty Awards in Miami.
And with the season heating up, we all need that summer anthem to play on repeat, and Ciara is giving her fans what they want by releasing a new single, “Ecstasy.” Winnie Harlow also had her fellow SI Swimsuit ladies on her mind and customers of Cay Skin to share an exciting announcement.
Keep scrolling for more about what the SI Swimsuit ladies have been up to this week.
Ciara
The singer released a new single, “Ecstasy” on Friday. While sharing the news, she also opened up about the process to complete this project. “Making this happen was not an easy feat,” she explained. “Between running multiple businesses, being a mom, a wife and an artist, I had less than two days to rehearse and capture everything. But WE made it happen! This video and project is a true labor of love!”
The mom of four continued, “As a woman, sometimes I feel like I’m always pouring out… But doing like things like this…pours back into me! And honestly… us ladies need that! It’s a must that we make sure we do the things that fill our cup. If I must say, I would not be here without the collective effort of my family, my team, and everyone who works in alignment with me to execute my vision..and..YOU..My fans! This song means so much to me, and I hope you love what we made together.”
Molly Sims
Molly Sims shared some moments of R&R from her Cabo vacation. While posting shots of her lounging by the pool and some of her other beach attire, the mom-of-three wrote to her almost one million followers, “Spring Break Mommin’ LFG.” In another photo carousel, the YSE Beauty founder revealed she fell ill. “This & not having gastritis ever again,” she shared.
Achieng Agutu
The SI Swimsuit model and co-winner of the 2023 Swim Search was a part of the New You Media Awards Future of Beauty panel alongside Patrick Ta, Anastasia Soare of Anastasia Beverly Hills, Diana Madison and Reesa Lake at the 1 Hotel South Beach in Miami. For the inspiring day, Agutu wore a printed dress from Kai Collective, a bag by Bottega Veneta and shoes by Christian Louboutin.
Chrissy Teigen
The family of six jetted somewhere tropical for some fun in the sun. The Cravings author showcased some highlights to her 41.6 million followers on Instagram that included lounging and beach moments. She additionally revealed this week that the Cravings’ all new Old School Vanilla Sheet Cake will be out on April 10. “Sweet, simple and a little iconic, we’re throwing it back with this nostalgic cake,” she wrote.
Winnie Harlow
The Cay Skin founder showed that her customers and their concerns are the brand’s main priority. “I can’t thank you all enough for keeping us aware of this lip tip fix,” she wrote on Instagram! “Making this issue with our Isle Lip Balm packaging has been one of the hardest things I’ve run into as a founder, but I am so excited that we’ve finally created a new tube for the lip balm, and she is finally here! She’s good to the last squeeze! So you never skip your SPF.”