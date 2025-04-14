SI Swimsuit Week in Review: Jena Sims's Big Announcement From The Masters, Sue Bird's Upcoming Honor and More
This week saw some amazing women receiving big honors and celebrating launches. Sue Bird will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September while Paralympic swimmer Ali Truwit will be hosting the first annual swim-a-thon in May. Both Paige Spiranac and Jena Sims are in Augusta for The Masters, and Sims had exciting news of her own to share. SI Swim Search 2022 finalist Gigi Robinson had a marathon week with engagements as well.
Keep scrolling for more details on all of their happenings.
Sue Bird
The WNBA's all-time assist leader will become the newest inductee into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September. Earlier this week, Sue Bird was announced as an inductee of the Hall of Fame following a nearly two-decade-long tenure in the WNBA where she garnered 13 WNBA All-Star appearances, set the all-time assists record (3234) and serves as the only WNBA player to win three titles in three different decades.
Ali Truwit
Paralympic swimmer Ali Truwit announced that she will host the first annual swim-a-thon to benefit Stronger Than You Think this May in Connecticut. The event will be held on the 10th at Chelsea Piers in Stamford. The only prerequisite is that you come dressed as one of your heroes, since May is a month to celebrate our heroes. May also marks the two year anniversary since Truwit’s shark attack.
Jena Sims
Jena Sims may be in Augusta, Georgia to cheer her husband Brooks Koepka on in The Masters, but the mom-of-one also had her own news to share upon touchdown. Her limited collection with Lain Snow has launched its range of cute matching sets perfect for the course and bathing suits.
Paige Spiranac
Resident SI Swimsuit golf girlie Paige Spiranac also is in Augusta for a busy weekend at The Masters. To kickstart her trip, she showed off her style in a white crochet dress and Masters brim hat along with some cocktails with friends.
Gigi Robinson
SI Swim Search 2022 finalist Gigi Robinson had a fulfilled week of speaking engagements. She spoke at The New School to explore the intersection of identity, creativity and personal branding and how Gen Z is actively reshaping the future of work and digital storytelling. She also got to play with slime while attending a panel hosted by threads about high functioning depression and how to reclaim joy. To end on a strong note, Robinson launched an exclusive protocol with Reveri focused on pain management through self-hypnosis.