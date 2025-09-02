Soak Up the Last Few Weeks of Summer With These Radiant SI Swimsuit Photos
We’ve made it past Labor Day Weekend, meaning fall is right around the corner. But before you start hanging up your Halloween decorations, we’re here to remind you that summer doesn’t officially end for a few more weeks. It might be September, but the first day of fall isn’t until the 22nd, so there’s no time like the present to embrace everything the warm-weather season provides.
That includes beach trips, pool hangs and a journey back to the SI Swimsuit archives to relive sunny, stunning photo shoots. Whether taken in the water or just nearby, these models made summer look like paradise.
Lauren Chan in Bermuda
The most recent shoot on our list came earlier this year, when 2025 cover girl Lauren Chan traveled to gorgeous Bermuda to pose for Ben Watts’s lens. The model took our breath away with this mermaidcore-inspired feature, which proves this aesthetic will be around for a long time.
Kate Upton in Aruba
SI Swimsuit Legend Kate Upton has traveled to a long list of beaches with SI Swimsuit, including her 2018 shoot, where she posed in the beautiful Aruba. Wearing nothing but a sparkly gold skirt, the former cover model was the picture of beach glamour while basking in the sunlight, captured by Yu Tsai.
Ciara in Barbados
Ciara was an absolute stunner for her 2022 cover moment, traveling to warm and lovely Barbados, where she was photographed by Ben Watts. This high-cut, animal print cut-out one-piece actually embraces multiple trends we saw in the magazine this year, proving you can always find inspiration from past summer moments.
Danielle Herrington in Fiji
SI Swimsuit Legend and former cover model Danielle Herrington is no stranger to modeling on the beach. In 2017, she traveled to the serene Fiji, where she embraced nature, including the sun, the water and the plant life. In this gorgeous photo, taken by Yu Tsai, she used seashells as her top as she posed in the water gracefully. Can you believe this was her debut shoot? She landed the cover the following year.
Brooklyn Decker in the Maldives
Fellow SI Swimsuit Legend Brooklyn Decker has undoubtedly proven her “beach babe” status over her years with the magazine. In 2010, she glistened in the sun while posing in the Maldives for photographer Walter Iooss Jr. In bright colors, she made a case for neon in the summer before taking a dip in the water. It’s no wonder this shoot landed her a spot on the cover that year.
Yumi Nu in Belize
In 2024, Yumi Nu was as glamorous as ever when modeling for Derek Kettela’s lens in Belize. The former cover model wore a collection of white suits, including this timeless plunging one-piece, embracing a fabulous retro vibe with the addition of the oversized aviator sunglasses.