5 Sun-Drenched Shoots That Still Capture the Perfect Vacation Energy
We’re soaking up the final weeks of the summer season as we inch closer to September—and the extended sunshine that comes with it—by sharing just a few of these archival SI Swimsuit frames that showcase summer heat in its prime.
Caroline Marks in Turks and Caicos
Marks joined a multitalented group of athletes for her latest shoot in Boca Raton, where she was the only one not making her SI Swimsuit debut. That’s because the Olympic surfer’s first shoot took place five years prior, when she joined Courtney Conlogue and Malia Manuel in Turks and Caicos, and secured this striking seaside frame.
Achieng Agutu in Mexico
Another 2025 model that caught some rays during her SI Swimsuit debut was Agutu, who headed to Mexico after co-winning Swim Search in 2023. “I’m just excited that SI [Swimsuit] continues to celebrate women who look like me and talk like me and have the same life experience that I have,” the 28-year-old said on her return to the fold this year. “It feels special.”
Josephine Skriver in Montenegro
Encompassed by soft light and framed by seaside greenery, Skriver was literally glowing during her third consecutive shoot in the fold. While on set with the SI Swimsuit team, the Denmark native was given a trophy for her 2020 Rookie of the Year award. She stated at the time, “Here, in my third year, I’ve been so excited to come back because the whole team feels like family now.”
Alexis Ren in Aruba
A fellow Rookie of the Year who took our breath away during her SI Swimsuit debut was Ren. “The theme for this vacation was dance inspired, which I got really excited about because I trained as a ballerina,” she said on the island. Hence, when the model struck this graceful pose on the powdery sands, she was a complete natural.
Yumi Nu in Belize
Two years after her first cover shoot in Montenegro, Nu wore this satin string suit from Meshki in Belize. On her fourth consecutive shoot with the brand, the model gushed, “Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] was definitely the start of this huge wave that I am riding right now. [...] I’ve had way quite a long journey so far, but it also feels like it’s just the beginning.”
Hannah Ferguson in Fiji
Ferguson’s four-year run with the magazine came to a halt in 2017, as the model touched down in Fiji for her latest shoot in the fold. In this frame from the shoot’s photographer, Yu Tsai, the brand staple of the mid-2010s soaked in the last few minutes of sunlight as it crouched behind the horizon.
