5 Throwback SI Swimsuit Looks That Effortlessly Encapsulate ‘Lover Girl’ Era Energy
Grammy Award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion released her highly anticipated new single “Lover Girl” this week, and we’re very much in love with it—pun intended.
In the catchy tune, the 2021 SI Swimsuit cover model celebrates her budding romance with Dallas Mavericks player Klay Thompson. She also released a music video for the single, with her looks merging sultry and sweet for an incredible and eclectic wardrobe. The Cupid-inspired look she wore for the single’s cover art—which was also featured at the end of the music video—was a personal favorite of ours, as it featured a fun and flirty explosion of pinks, purples and greens.
We love seeing the rapper in her “Lover Girl” era, and that put us in the mood to scroll back through the SI Swimsuit archives to find some swim looks that fit the same vibe! So with that in mind, check out a few SI Swimsuit snapshots that absolutely encapsulate that “Lover Girl” era aura.
Hailey Clauson in Barbados
At the beginning of the music video, the rapper wore a dampened white gown, standing atop a pedestal like a glorious statue. And, thanks to the moisture added to the garment, the thin fabric clung to her form for a sensual final silhouette.
Clauson embraced the same vibe when she was photographed by Ben Watts for her 2022 feature. Sporting a cream-colored linen two-piece by Gil Rodriguez, the SI Swimsuit Legend gave a powerful pose as she strutted down the beach.
Lotta Hintsa, Ashley Callingbull and Victoria DeHart Vesce in the Dominican Republic
With shades of pink, green and purple dominating the aesthetic of the rapper’s cupid-inspired cover art for the single, it was difficult not to think back to this striking snapshot of 2022 Swim Search finalists Hintsa, Callingbull and Vesce. Aside from simply being a breathtaking photo, Callingbull also made history with her shoot, as she was the first Indigenous First Nations woman to be featured by the brand.
Shot by photographer Yu Tsai, the image has an undeniable energy thanks to the crashing waves and giggling models, making it feel like pure fun captured on film.
Natalie Mariduena in Hollywood, Fla.
Few things will have you feeling more like a “Lover Girl” than a romantic stroll on the beach at golden hour, which is precisely what this photo of Mariduena from her debut 2021 shoot exemplifies. Her sparkling purple swimsuit from Oseree also evokes the same shade as the rapper’s aforementioned look, as does Mariduena’s confident aura.
The bikini was a gorgeous combination of sultry and sweet—just like the song it embodies—and the setting sun added the perfect final touch, elevating the intimate image to create a soft yet strong final snapshot.
Lais Ribeiro in Sacramento, Calif.
Roses are pretty much a universal signifier of love and romance, and this photo of Ribeiro taken by photographer Anne Menke looks like something plucked right out of a daydream.
The unique monokini by Agent Provocateur catches the eye with its silky pastel pink shade, blending right into the surrounding florals. And Ribeiro’s serene expression further enhanced the overall aesthetic, calling on the calm and safe feeling of finding the person who “gets” you.
Parris Goebel in Jamaica
Still, to truly be in their “Lover Girl” era, one must be filled with passion—and it doesn’t get more passionate than this spectacular snapshot of Goebel, captured during her 2025 debut shoot with Tsai.
Goebel—a renowned choreographer—clearly knows how to move her form to express herself, and this unforgettable image is all the proof needed. From the show-stopping green two-piece by PQ to the expert-level posing to the smoldering eye contact, this photo all but sizzles. In short, it perfectly encompassed the aura of the “Lover Girl” era.