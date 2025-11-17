Swimsuit

5 Times Christen Goff Leveled Up a Solid Colored Suit—And How You Can Do It Too

The SI Swimsuit brand staple is proof that your go-to suit is the perfect base for an elaborate coastal ensemble.

Bailey Colon

Christen Goff was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal.
Christen Goff was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

One of the many things that we love about bikinis are their versatility. Sported on their own, they bring a fashionable flair to any poolside party or beach day with friends. However, if you add just a few statement accessories, your aquatic ensemble can effortlessly turn heads.

A model that knows more than a thing or two about turning heads is brand staple Christen Goff. The 2021 Swim Search co-winner—who earned the title alongside Katie Austin—has been in every SI Swimsuit issue since her 2022 rookie campaign. Along the way, she also repped a number of looks that can elevate any seaside look, with pieces you may already own.

2022 in Barbados

Christen Harper was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. Earrings by Mejuri.
Christen Goff was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. Earrings by Mejuri. Hat by Lack of Color Accessories. Shoes by Converse. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

During Goff’s rookie year, the Southern Calif., native paired a butter yellow ruffled bikini with a duo of head-turning pieces. The model added a oversized bucket hat—which shielded her eyes in the sunlit frame—with a pair of comfy Converse in a bubblegum hue. Additionally, she tried on some hoop earrings to complete the sporty-chic outfit.

2023 in Dominica

Christen Goff
Christen Goff was photographed by Amanda Pratt in Dominica. Top by ADRIANA DEGREAS. Bottom by Gabriela Pires Beachwear. / Amanda Pratt/Sports Illustrated

The sophomore stunner opted for minimal accessories, as this striking silver top added plenty of detail on its own. She wore the bra-style garment—which featured a shell-like silhouette and silver sheen—on the coast of Barbados, and added a pair of black bottoms that sat high on her hips.

2023 at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show

Christen Goff at the 2023 SI Swimsuit Runway Show
Christen Goff at the 2023 SI Swimsuit Runway Show / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated

That same year, Goff rocked another set of neutrals for a two-toned look at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami. She strutted down the catwalk in a pair of belted black bottoms and a graphic tee, which read “MY BODY IS THE LEAST INTERESTING THING ABOUT ME.” The model also added some dainty jewelry and tossed her hair into a pair of braids to frame her face.

2024 in Portugal

Christen Harper was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Selina Rae Swimwear. Shirt is Turnbull & Asser.
Christen Goff was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Selina Rae Swimwear. Shirt is Turnbull & Asser. Boots by Hunter Boots. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Goff embraced the breeze in Portugal for this overseas shoot that graced the magazine's 60th Anniversary issue. The model’s monochromatic moment featured a navy triangle suit, which was accessorized with knee-high Hunter rain boots and a chambray button-up that casually fell off her shoulder.

2025 in Jamaica

Christen Goff
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. Earrings by Brinker + Eliza. Bracelet by Ben-Amun. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

For her most recent appearance in the fold, gold hardware stole the show. The Detroit Lions WAG styled a number of pieces in the shade—including a chunky chain bracelet and drop earrings—as she posed in Jamaica while pregnant with her and her husband, Jared Goff’s, first child. The duo welcomed their daughter, Romy Isabelle, just two months after the issue hit newsstands.

More Christen Goff

feed

Published |Modified
Bailey Colon
BAILEY COLON

Bailey Colón is a writer on the Breaking and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit, Colón worked at the National Basketball Association where she served as a founding member of the ‘Starting 5’ newsletter and led editorial operations for the NBA App and dotcom. Colón is particularly passionate about the impact of athletics on popular culture, fashion and media. The New England native has a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in journalism and political science.

Home/SwimNews