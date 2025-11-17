5 Times Christen Goff Leveled Up a Solid Colored Suit—And How You Can Do It Too
One of the many things that we love about bikinis are their versatility. Sported on their own, they bring a fashionable flair to any poolside party or beach day with friends. However, if you add just a few statement accessories, your aquatic ensemble can effortlessly turn heads.
A model that knows more than a thing or two about turning heads is brand staple Christen Goff. The 2021 Swim Search co-winner—who earned the title alongside Katie Austin—has been in every SI Swimsuit issue since her 2022 rookie campaign. Along the way, she also repped a number of looks that can elevate any seaside look, with pieces you may already own.
2022 in Barbados
During Goff’s rookie year, the Southern Calif., native paired a butter yellow ruffled bikini with a duo of head-turning pieces. The model added a oversized bucket hat—which shielded her eyes in the sunlit frame—with a pair of comfy Converse in a bubblegum hue. Additionally, she tried on some hoop earrings to complete the sporty-chic outfit.
2023 in Dominica
The sophomore stunner opted for minimal accessories, as this striking silver top added plenty of detail on its own. She wore the bra-style garment—which featured a shell-like silhouette and silver sheen—on the coast of Barbados, and added a pair of black bottoms that sat high on her hips.
2023 at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show
That same year, Goff rocked another set of neutrals for a two-toned look at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami. She strutted down the catwalk in a pair of belted black bottoms and a graphic tee, which read “MY BODY IS THE LEAST INTERESTING THING ABOUT ME.” The model also added some dainty jewelry and tossed her hair into a pair of braids to frame her face.
2024 in Portugal
Goff embraced the breeze in Portugal for this overseas shoot that graced the magazine's 60th Anniversary issue. The model’s monochromatic moment featured a navy triangle suit, which was accessorized with knee-high Hunter rain boots and a chambray button-up that casually fell off her shoulder.
2025 in Jamaica
For her most recent appearance in the fold, gold hardware stole the show. The Detroit Lions WAG styled a number of pieces in the shade—including a chunky chain bracelet and drop earrings—as she posed in Jamaica while pregnant with her and her husband, Jared Goff’s, first child. The duo welcomed their daughter, Romy Isabelle, just two months after the issue hit newsstands.