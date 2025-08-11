Tunde Oyeneyin’s Swim Search Win Has Social Media Overjoyed: ‘I Had Tears in My Eyes’
On Sunday, Aug. 10, Swim Search finalist Tunde Oyeneyin was named the annual open casting call’s winner—earning the 39-year-old Peloton instructor a rookie spot in the magazine’s 2026 issue.
2023 co-winner-turned-brand-staple Achieng Agutu and fellow Peloton instructor Kirsten Ferguson broke the news to Oyeneyin during her live class yesterday, and the brand announced its newest rookie’s reaction on Instagram.
With over 41,700 likes and over 1,000 comments at the time of this writing, it’s clear people are thrilled for Oyeneyin. Here are just some of the post’s latest reactions.
From her Peloton family
“THE LEVEL OF JOY I FEEL FOR YOU,” Ferguson enthusiastically commented. The instructor added to her own Instagram story, “I hope you sit in the beauty of today. You bring so much joy to soooo many! I love you!”
“OUR GIRL!!!!!! MEANT TO BE!!!!” Callie Gullickson wrote.
“THIS IS EVERYTHING 🔥 Tunde! You deserve the world!!” Susie Chan chimed in, while Robin Arzón echoed, “LET'S GO MAMA ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥 so well deserved 🫶🏽.”
“OUR GIRL DESERVED THIS && SHE GOT IT WE LOVE YOU!!!,” Camila Ramón exclaimed. “forever proud of u n still crying.”
From SI Swimsuit models
After Agutu surprised the instructor, the two-time SI Swimsuit model shared a powerful sentiment to Oyenin on her Instagram story.
“Seeing you win the Swim Search means everything,” the model and content creator wrote. “You’re the representation we truly deserve, the beauty we’ve always had, and the force we’ll never forget. I’m so happy for you. So proud of you. So moved by you.”
Additionally, two SI Swimsuit Legends—who have both shot with the brand multiple years in a row—chimed in with their support.
“Yassss!!! Congrats Queen!!” Jasmine Sanders penned. “You deserve it and so much more!! Welcome to the family!!! ❤️❤️❤️”
“I’m crying and smiling at the same time 🥹 these announcements never get old , they’re life changing and so special !!!!,” Camille Kostek, who co-won the inaugural Swim Search in 2018, stated. “Congrats tunde!!! Welcome to the fam !”
From Oyenin’s fans
And, of course, fans of the Fitness Flipped podcast host and New York Times bestselling author are sending their love, as well.
“Yes!!!!!” one commenter beamed. “The confidence and strength you brought to [the SI Swimsuit Runway Show] stage and to so many girls/women watching 🙌🏻 Well deserved!! 👏.”
“I LITERALLY AM SCREAMING, JUMPING UP AND DOWN IN MY KITCHEN!” another user declared. “YASSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!”
“I did this ride today ✨," another commenter shared, who witnessed the moment first-hand. “Tunde, I had tears in my eyes! Omg, so proud of you and so well deserved! 🔥.”