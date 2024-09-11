Where Are They Now? Nina Agdal
Over the years, Danish model Nina Agdal has established herself as a force in the fashion modeling industry. She was discovered as a teenager in her hometown, and the rest is history. Now, she has a variety of magazine features to her name, including spots on the pages of Elle and Cosmopolitan. Agdal is likewise a seven-time SI Swimsuit model and one of the brand’s legends.
But she is more than just a model, too. In recent years, she has embraced sharing honest health and wellness content from her personal journey toward a better mental and physical being. As it turns out, there’s a lot of curiosity around Agdal and her career and personal pursuits. With that in mind, we’ve caught up on her life and want to do the same for you. Here’s what Agdal has been up to of late.
Nina Agdal and SI Swimsuit
Agdal officially joined the family in 2012, earning Rookie of the Year honors for her debut feature in the annual magazine in Seychelles. Just two years later, the Danish model took to the cover alongside Chrissy Teigen and Lily Aldridge in a stunning group snapshot from their trip to the Cook Islands.
After a handful of additional features over the years, the model returned to the magazine for the 60th anniversary issue in 2024. To commemorate the milestone, she posed both for a swimwear photo shoot in Belize and the legends group feature in Hollywood, Fla.
“Being an SI Swimsuit legend is really special,” Agdal stated while on set. “It’s about being part of a group that’s not just about beauty. It’s about being kind, smart, unafraid to be yourself, and pushing boundaries where they need to be pushed.”
Nina Agdal and Logan Paul
Back in 2022, the model began dating American professional wrestler Logan Paul. In July 2023, the pair took to Instagram to share the news of their engagement.
Since then, we’ve been awaiting wedding planning details and further announcements about their impending nuptials. Though they haven’t yet tied the knot, we expect the most gorgeous ceremony and photos when they do.
In April, the pair announced that they are expecting their first child together. This fall, Agdal will give birth to a baby girl.
Nina Agdal on MTV’s Ridiculousness
Since the start of MTV’s hit TV show in 2011, the program has featured hundreds of celebrities who make guest appearances to react to a variety of viral videos from the internet.
Agdal herself has made a handful of appearances on the show. Her first came back in 2015, when she joined the show in the midst of its sixth season. Her most recent appearance was just last year, when she starred as a guest host during the show’s 34th season.
Nina Agdal Instagram
The 32-year-old’s Instagram account offers a peek into her fabulous life. Her content follows her sweet relationship with Paul, 29, from their trips together to beautiful engagement photos.
On social media, Agdal has likewise become somewhat of a fitness, health coaching and nutrition guru. She shares honest health content and tidbits from her personal journey.
Nina Agdal health and wellness
Her desire to share health and wellness content on her social media platforms was, of course, based on her personal dedication to her own journey. In 2023, she spoke to the Daily Front Row about her increasing attention to self-care practices. Agdal spent several years, she said, neglecting it, but had since resolved to take better care of herself.
Her newfound health-centered habits include going to therapy, practicing meditation and, generally, prioritizing both her physical and mental health.