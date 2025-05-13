XANDRA Takes Us Out to the Ballgame in BTS Instagram Photos From Mets Game
XANDRA was a Major League baddie while attending a New York Mets baseball game this week. The SI Swimsuit model, who just returned to the fold with her 2025 Jamaica photo shoot, got a chance to head to the field to throw a couple of pitches and meet some of the athletes on the team.
The “Body Say” artist donned a classic blue and white striped baseball jersey with “Mets” spelled out in blue and orange font across her chest. She styled this jersey with black high-top Converse sneakers with white socks peeking out to add some vintage vibes to the look. And what’s a Mets fan without a classic baseball cap? XANDRA sported the hat to double her support for the team, as well as add some bonus fashion points.
Also pictured in her BTS snapshots were fellow SI Swimsuit models Camille Kostek and Ellie Thumann. All of the models wore similar outfits, only Kostek went with a pair of dark wash denim jeans for her look, while Thumann chose to go with light wash denim shorts.
And, as if it wasn’t already a SI Swimsuit model takeover, 2025 SI Swimsuit cover star Olivia Dunne was also in attendance for this Mets game! She took a selfie with her XANDRA, Kostek and Thumann on the Citi Field grass—a selfie social media can’t wait to see posted soon!
Across the board, these SI Swimsuit besties are looking excellent, redefining what it means to bring glamor to the ballgame.
XANDRA, Kostek and Thumann were visiting New York ahead of the exciting SI Swimsuit red carpet event happening later this week. These three, along with many other models (including this year’s cover models), were being celebrated for their hard work and talent when it came to bring forth a stunning May 2025 issue filled with unbelievably amazing pictures of every one of them.
In addition to the red carpet event, XANDRA and others will attend the SI Swimsuit Social Club taking place on Friday, May 16, and Saturday, May 17.
The SI Swimsuit Social Club will be filled with various activities that attendees can participate in throughout the day. Wellness and fitness classes hosted by models, podcast sit-ins and pop-up shops with nice merch—just to name a few. The event is a great way for fans to mix and mingle amongst their faves while also having some fun along the way.
It’s a week that no one will forget, which is why before the festivities officially begin, XANDRA, Kostek, Thumann and, most likely, some others are getting their New York tasks done now so they can be ready for everything in store. Be sure to grab the SI Swimsuit issue, available online today and select newsstands 5/17!