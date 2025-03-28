SI Swimsuit Swim Search Profile Spotlight: Orlaith Trant
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Swim Search isn’t just an open casting call— it’s a movement redefining beauty, confidence and inclusivity. As the ultimate open casting call, Swim Search provides aspiring models from all backgrounds, shapes and sizes the chance to grace the pages of one of the most iconic magazines in the world. It’s a platform that celebrates empowerment, diversity and breaking industry norms.
Launched in 2018, SI Swimsuit Swim Search has been how some of the SI Swimsuit legends became a part of the family. Camille Kostek was the first ever talent to win in the inaugural year while in 2024, seven women were named co-winners: Achieng Agutu, Nina Cash, Sharina Gutierrez, Penny Lane, Brittney Nicole, Jena Sims and Berkleigh Wright.
The 2025 Swim Search competition to find the next rookie for the 2026 issue is underway until March 31, 2025. Apply for the 2025 program here.
Meet Orlaith Trant
The great thing about SI Swimsuit Swim Search is that it reaches everyone, no matter where you are in the world. Take Orlaith Trant for example. The Dublin-based athletic therapist and part-time Pilates instructor is vying for that Swim Search spot in 2025 and felt motivated after seeing Ilona Maher’s shoots.
“I think it's so refreshing to see female athletes finally getting the recognition they deserve, regardless of shape, weight, body shape, all that stuff,” she shared in her audition tape. “I think it was really inspiring, especially to the younger population, and to be a part of that in any shape, way or form would just be a dream.”
Trant loves her job working with a lot of sports teams and being active. She will be running her first half marathon in Madrid and hopes she comes out injury free. Growing up in Skerries, Ireland, she has a need to be by water always. “It is a town in North Dublin, very different to your typical beach town,” she admitted. “It's not like Hawaii gold sand, bright sun, surfboards and all that jazz. Unfortunately, it's Ireland and absolutely freezing, but I don't think I could settle anywhere else other than somewhere that has some sort of water or a beach to it. I love going on long walks and the beach lifestyle.”
It's goes hand in hand with her personality. “My friends would describe me as down to earth,” she said. “I think they'd be quite right, what you see is what you get type thing. And I would be pretty confident that my social media and how I come across over camera and portrays that pretty well.”
As for being a Swim Search winner, “I think my active lifestyle aligns with the core values of the brand,” she concluded.