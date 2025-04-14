Swimsuit

5 Unmissable Photos of WNBA Stars Owning the Spotlight in SI Swimsuit Over the Years

These current WNBA standouts brought their talents from the court to the beach in these jaw-dropping snapshots.

Bailey Colon

Cameron Brink was photographed by Ben Horton in Boca Raton, Fl.
Cameron Brink was photographed by Ben Horton in Boca Raton, Fl. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

With the 2025 WNBA season approaching—and the WNBA Draft taking place tonight, April 14—we’re looking back at five current players who have earned spots on the pages of the SI Swimsuit over the years.

Breanna Stewart

Stewart made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2022 in St. Thomas, captured by photographer Laretta Houston.

Breanna Stewart
Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by lovewave. Earrings by Eklexic / Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated

“To me, beauty means being comfortable in your own skin. being confident and loving your body for all your differences,” shared Stewart during an interview with the magazine following her shoot. “There’s only one of me. I’m one of one and just loving every aspect of that.”

The two-time WNBA Most Valuable Player (2018, 2023) led her New York Liberty squad in scoring (20.4 points per game) and earned her third championship in 2024 (prev. 2018. 2020).

Angel Reese

Reese made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2023 in Los Angeles, posing for photographer Yu Tsai.

Angel Reese
Angel Reese was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Asta Resort. Belly chain by Alizia. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

“I embrace my body and who I am and every mark on my body. I probably feel the sexiest in a bathing suit,” said Reese during her inaugural shoot with the magazine. 

Reese has already made strides in the WNBA in just her rookie season. The 6-foot-3 forward earned All-Rookie and All-Star team selections and holds the WNBA record for most consecutive doubles (15). She averaged 13.6 PPG and 13.1 RPG during the 2024 season.

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Diggins Smith made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2014 in Guana Island, photographed by Adam Franzino.

Skylar Diggins-Smith
Skylar Diggins-Smith was photographed by Adam Franzino in Guana Island. / Adam Franzino/Sports Illustrated

“I think that every woman is beautiful in their own way, so it’s great to be a part of this magazine that celebrates not only models but athletes as well,” said Diggins-Smith, adding that her SI Swimsuit debut was the first time she’d shot in a swimsuit. 

A decade later, Diggins-Smith has earned six WNBA All-Star nods (2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2021, 2022) and recorded the most assists in Seattle Storm franchise history with 257 assists in 2024. She currently ranks No. 11 on the WNBA’s all-time assist list (1,510).

Cameron Brink

Brink is making her SI Swimsuit debut for the magazine’s 2025 issue, where will be featured among a number of game-changing athletes. She posed for photographer Ben Watts in Boca Raton, Fla.

Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink was photographed by Ben Horton in Boca Raton, Fla. Swimsuit by Chateau Des Saints. Jewelry by Gorjana. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

MJ Day, editor in chief of SI Swimsuit, stated that the featured athletes “defy stereotypes and champion equality, inspiring young girls to envision themselves as both athletes and leaders.”

The No. 2 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists with the Los Angeles Sparks before her season was cut short with an ACL injury.

Nneka Ogwumike

Ogwumike made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2022 in St. Thomas with photographer Laretta Houston.

Nneka Ogwumike
Nneka Ogwumike was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Pursuit the Label. / Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated

“Beauty is more than just what you scroll past, it’s all about how you feel, it’s about empowering yourself to empower others,” said Ogwumike in response to her debut shoot. “I hope that every facet of my representation resonates with somebody.”  

Ogwumike has held the title of WNBA Players Association president since 2016 and sits at No. 10 on the WNBA’s all-time scoring list (6502 points entering the 2025 season). She won her first and only WNBA championship with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2016, where she also earned MVP and All-WNBA Team honors.

Tune in to watch the 2025 WNBA Draft tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

