5 Unmissable Photos of WNBA Stars Owning the Spotlight in SI Swimsuit Over the Years
With the 2025 WNBA season approaching—and the WNBA Draft taking place tonight, April 14—we’re looking back at five current players who have earned spots on the pages of the SI Swimsuit over the years.
Breanna Stewart
Stewart made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2022 in St. Thomas, captured by photographer Laretta Houston.
“To me, beauty means being comfortable in your own skin. being confident and loving your body for all your differences,” shared Stewart during an interview with the magazine following her shoot. “There’s only one of me. I’m one of one and just loving every aspect of that.”
The two-time WNBA Most Valuable Player (2018, 2023) led her New York Liberty squad in scoring (20.4 points per game) and earned her third championship in 2024 (prev. 2018. 2020).
Angel Reese
Reese made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2023 in Los Angeles, posing for photographer Yu Tsai.
“I embrace my body and who I am and every mark on my body. I probably feel the sexiest in a bathing suit,” said Reese during her inaugural shoot with the magazine.
Reese has already made strides in the WNBA in just her rookie season. The 6-foot-3 forward earned All-Rookie and All-Star team selections and holds the WNBA record for most consecutive doubles (15). She averaged 13.6 PPG and 13.1 RPG during the 2024 season.
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Diggins Smith made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2014 in Guana Island, photographed by Adam Franzino.
“I think that every woman is beautiful in their own way, so it’s great to be a part of this magazine that celebrates not only models but athletes as well,” said Diggins-Smith, adding that her SI Swimsuit debut was the first time she’d shot in a swimsuit.
A decade later, Diggins-Smith has earned six WNBA All-Star nods (2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2021, 2022) and recorded the most assists in Seattle Storm franchise history with 257 assists in 2024. She currently ranks No. 11 on the WNBA’s all-time assist list (1,510).
Cameron Brink
Brink is making her SI Swimsuit debut for the magazine’s 2025 issue, where will be featured among a number of game-changing athletes. She posed for photographer Ben Watts in Boca Raton, Fla.
MJ Day, editor in chief of SI Swimsuit, stated that the featured athletes “defy stereotypes and champion equality, inspiring young girls to envision themselves as both athletes and leaders.”
The No. 2 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists with the Los Angeles Sparks before her season was cut short with an ACL injury.
Nneka Ogwumike
Ogwumike made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2022 in St. Thomas with photographer Laretta Houston.
“Beauty is more than just what you scroll past, it’s all about how you feel, it’s about empowering yourself to empower others,” said Ogwumike in response to her debut shoot. “I hope that every facet of my representation resonates with somebody.”
Ogwumike has held the title of WNBA Players Association president since 2016 and sits at No. 10 on the WNBA’s all-time scoring list (6502 points entering the 2025 season). She won her first and only WNBA championship with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2016, where she also earned MVP and All-WNBA Team honors.
Tune in to watch the 2025 WNBA Draft tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.