Channel Your Inner ‘Biker Babe’ in This RVCA Bikini Seen on the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway

The 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show is still living rent-free in our brains—and now, select pieces from the show can live in our closets, as well!

Following the release of SI Swimsuit’s 2026 issue on Tuesday, May 12, the magazine celebrated with a luxurious launch event in New York City. Then, just two weeks later, the brand trekked down to Miami for Swim Week, inviting a mix of models featured within the magazine's glossy pages, as well as a few newcomers and friends of the brand, to walk in the star-studded 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show.

Ahead of the annual occasion, models were welcomed to the Sunshine State for the official fittings on Thursday, May 28. Then, on Friday, May 29, SI Swimsuit hosted a laid-back Beach Club Party, followed by a VIP kick-off dinner. Everything led up to Saturday, May 30, when models were set to strut their stuff on the runway at the W South Beach, all wearing an array of designer swimsuits encompassing this year’s biggest summer trends. Learn more about how to watch the full show on Hulu here.

Hanna and Haley Cavinder | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Breaking the show up into four style stories, the SI Swimsuit fashion team showcased swimwear inspired by golden “Sunkissed” skin, colorful “Versace mansion” vibes, Baywatch-inspired logo swimsuits and, of course, our edgy “Biker Babes.” See what all the models wore on the runway here, and shop some of the standout styles here.

Twins Hanna and Haley Cavinder walked during the latter section, both embracing the darker vibes in a twist on traditional summertime fashion, pairing metallic jewelry and moto-inspired details. And the best part? You can totally twin with the twins this summer and channel your inner “Biker Babe” by shopping Hanna’s sleek black-and-white two-piece from RVCA.

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Hanna and Haley Cavinder | Emily Sidney

For her “Biker Babe”-inspired runway walk, the SI Swimsuit team styled Hanna in a coordinating two-piece from RVCA, comprising the Florence Halter Triangle Bikini Top and matching Florence Medium French Tie Bikini Bottom. The two-piece set boasts a chic, stretchy black fabric with a dainty floral pattern printed at a flattering diagonal angle for a cool, carefree look.

Crafted in a classic triangle shape, the top “ensures a reliable fit and playful vibe that works solo or layered under your go-to coverup,” according to the brand’s official site; however, if a traditional triangle top isn’t quite your seaside style, RVCA also offers the same pattern in the Florence Twist Bandeau Bikini Top ($65), allowing you to customize the look to your personal taste. Meanwhile, the bottoms feature a sultry, cheeky cut and tie sides for an adjustable fit you can feel confident in—whether you’re playing around on the beach or strutting the catwalk during Swim Week!

More SI Swimsuit at Swim Week 2026