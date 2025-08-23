Ellie Thumann’s Take on Animal Print Swimwear Deserves a Spot on Your Moodboard
Ellie Thumann is making the beach her personal runway again and we are totally here for it.
The 23-year-old model and YouTuber served up serious animal-print elegance in her latest Instagram carousel, captured by photographer Isabella Lanaro. The moody, overcast lighting and natural beachside setting created the perfect vibe for Thumann’s striking new digitals, which immediately drew comparisons to her latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot in Bermuda.
View the post here.
There, she was photographed by Ben Watts in a series of fierce, feline-inspired looks—including a beaded leopard print look from Lybethras, a strapless cheetah bikini from Tropic of C, a sultry zebra chain two-piece from SAME and a barely-there wrap-style one-piece from Andi Bagus—each of which we’ve had on our wishlists (and moodboards) ever since. This new post proves her love for the trend is far from over.
Shop her latest look
In the cover snap, Thumann sat on one hip in the sand, propping herself up with one arm while letting her tousled, salt-air-tangled blonde locks fall freely across her face. Her soft smolder, chiseled features and sculpted frame gave off pure supermodel energy. She wore the luxe Indah Swim DNA.2 Skimpy Printed String Back One Piece Swimsuit in Kopi Tiger ($148).
The flattering cut is made from a matte tissue Italian supplex fabric, designed to contour the body with ease and double as a bodysuit or swimwear staple. Thumann styled it simply—no jewelry, no distractions, allowing her undeniable face card to do the talking.
In the next slide, a zoomed-out frame, she revealed her long, lean legs stretched out against the sand. She bent one knee, subtly creating soft shapes with her silhouette. The third image was another close-up, this time with Thumann shifting her gaze into the distance, adding a mysterious edge to the shoot.
“last bits of summer incoming,” the Arizona native, who now lives in South Carolina, kept her caption short and sweet.
“Oh hi!!,” bff and fellow content creator Hannah Meloche commented.
“90s supermodel I’m in loveee😍,” one fan chimed.
“@isalanaro is the best 😍,” Carmella Rose complimented the photographer.
About Ellie Thumann
Known for her fashion, beauty and lifestyle content, Thumann has built a loyal following of over 4.5 million fans across platforms. A longtime Alo Yoga ambassador, she regularly brings her laid-back aesthetic to both content creation and major campaigns.
But she’s no stranger to high-glam moments either. The three-time SI Swimsuit model has been spotted front row at global fashion weeks and starred in campaigns for top brands like Prada Beauty, Bvlgari, Giorgio Armani, Coach, March Jacobs and Tommy Hilfiger.