Swimsuit

Ellie Thumann’s Take on Animal Print Swimwear Deserves a Spot on Your Moodboard

The three-time SI Swimsuit model is giving us flashbacks to her 2025 photo shoot in Bermuda.

Ananya Panchal

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Ellie Thumann was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ellie Thumann is making the beach her personal runway again and we are totally here for it.

The 23-year-old model and YouTuber served up serious animal-print elegance in her latest Instagram carousel, captured by photographer Isabella Lanaro. The moody, overcast lighting and natural beachside setting created the perfect vibe for Thumann’s striking new digitals, which immediately drew comparisons to her latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot in Bermuda.

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Ellie Thumann was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Ark Swimwear. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

View the post here.

There, she was photographed by Ben Watts in a series of fierce, feline-inspired looks—including a beaded leopard print look from Lybethras, a strapless cheetah bikini from Tropic of C, a sultry zebra chain two-piece from SAME and a barely-there wrap-style one-piece from Andi Bagus—each of which we’ve had on our wishlists (and moodboards) ever since. This new post proves her love for the trend is far from over.

Ellie Thumann poses for the 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine.
Ellie Thumann was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. Necklace by Lele Sadoughi. Bracelet by Lizzie Fortunato. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Shop her latest look

In the cover snap, Thumann sat on one hip in the sand, propping herself up with one arm while letting her tousled, salt-air-tangled blonde locks fall freely across her face. Her soft smolder, chiseled features and sculpted frame gave off pure supermodel energy. She wore the luxe Indah Swim DNA.2 Skimpy Printed String Back One Piece Swimsuit in Kopi Tiger ($148).

The flattering cut is made from a matte tissue Italian supplex fabric, designed to contour the body with ease and double as a bodysuit or swimwear staple. Thumann styled it simply—no jewelry, no distractions, allowing her undeniable face card to do the talking.

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Ellie Thumann was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

In the next slide, a zoomed-out frame, she revealed her long, lean legs stretched out against the sand. She bent one knee, subtly creating soft shapes with her silhouette. The third image was another close-up, this time with Thumann shifting her gaze into the distance, adding a mysterious edge to the shoot.

“last bits of summer incoming,” the Arizona native, who now lives in South Carolina, kept her caption short and sweet.

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Ellie Thumann was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by SAME. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

“Oh hi!!,” bff and fellow content creator Hannah Meloche commented.

“90s supermodel I’m in loveee😍,” one fan chimed.

“@isalanaro is the best 😍,” Carmella Rose complimented the photographer.

About Ellie Thumann

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Ellie Thumann was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Lybethras. Socks by Adidas x Wales Bonner. Sneakers by Salomon. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Known for her fashion, beauty and lifestyle content, Thumann has built a loyal following of over 4.5 million fans across platforms. A longtime Alo Yoga ambassador, she regularly brings her laid-back aesthetic to both content creation and major campaigns.

But she’s no stranger to high-glam moments either. The three-time SI Swimsuit model has been spotted front row at global fashion weeks and starred in campaigns for top brands like Prada Beauty, Bvlgari, Giorgio Armani, Coach, March Jacobs and Tommy Hilfiger.

More Ellie Thumann

feed

Published
Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

Home/Fashion