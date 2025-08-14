Hailey Van Lith Proves She’s a Style Star in Edgy New Outfit With Unexpected Shorts
The Chicago Sky headed to Uncasville, Conn., for their Wednesday night matchup vs. the Sun, where their rookie guard Hailey Van Lith arrived in one of her most daring looks yet.
The 23-year-old, who was selected by the Sky with the 11th pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, paired a frayed denim jacket with a simple triangle bralette. Still, the star of the ’fit was her oversized khaki shorts, which hung below her knees to reveal a pair of espresso-colored knee-high boots. For a playful addition to her look, Van Lith added a high-waisted pair of leopard print shorts underneath the tan garment.
We’re very familiar with Van Lith’s pre-game style, as the SI Swimsuit model—who made her debut with the brand for its April digital cover—has been providing standout tunnel outfits all season long. She posted a compilation of some of her coolest ensembles on Instagram Aug. 2, which featured a carousel of 10 different looks.
“10/10 🔥😍,” Phoenix Mercury center Kalani Brown wrote.
“Cmon fits!!! 😍,” Seattle Storm guard Lexie Brown agreed.
“😍,” Washington Mystics forward Emily Engstler chimed in.
But Van Lith’s outfits aren’t her only beauty priority for the guard before she hits the hardwood. The model also dove into her wellness routine before game day with SI Swimsuit.
“Hair is such a big part of [my beauty routine] for me because I actually don’t wear a ton of makeup,” Van Lith started, crediting Batiste’s Sweat Activated Dry Shampoo as her go-to product. “I make sure to take care of my skin because, again, I don’t really like the feel of makeup on my face when I’m playing.”
And while Van Lith catches our attention before even hitting the court, she also said she feels most in her element with a basketball in her hand.
“The way that I play in my playing style on the court is so, like, tenacious and gritty and tough, but honestly, when I’m in a flow state and a rhythm on the basketball court, I feel so powerful and strong,” the model explained to hairstylist Paul Norton. “Confidence is high. I feel pretty, like, I know my pictures are gonna come out fire after the game.”
The Sky returns to Wintrust Arena tomorrow, Aug. 15, for a two-game home stint vs. the Golden State Valkyries on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Seattle Storm on Tuesday, Aug. 19, at 8 p.m. ET.