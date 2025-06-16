Swimsuit

Ilona Maher Flexes Her Sculpted Figure in Classy Black One-Piece in France

The Olympic rugby player and two-time SI Swimsuit model is soaking up some sun in Cannes.

Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher is bringing fierce elegance to the French Riviera. The Olympic rugby star, who took home Team USA’s first bronze medal in rugby sevens at the Paris Games last summer, recently turned heads with a chic new Instagram post from Cannes, France.

The social media sensation showed off her toned, muscular figure and signature confidence in a sleek black and white one-piece swimsuit.

The 28-year-old posed in front of a backdrop of palm trees on a breezy balcony, wearing the Sausalito One Piece from Monday Swimwear. The $169 style features a flattering scoop neckline, under-bust support, high-leg cut and cheeky coverage, making it as functional as it is fashionable. It also doubles as a bodysuit, ideal for pairing with beach-to-dinner staples like flowy skirts or linen pants.

“Cannes do,” Maher kept her caption simple and witty.

“The caption is almost as good as the picture 🔥,” fellow SI Swim model Penny Lane commented.

“Hot,” stylist and fashion editor Margot Zamet chimed.

The Maybelline and Coppertone brand ambassador wore her long brunette hair straight and loose, and opted for fresh, glowy makeup with a bold berry-red lip, her signature touch. Visible freckles, a radiant complexion and a few dainty gold necklaces completed the look, striking the perfect balance between laid-back and luxe. The Vermont native, who now lives in San Diego, reminded everyone she is, in fact, an SI Swimsuit model.

Maher, who first joined the brand in 2024 as the September digital issue cover star, posed for photographer Ben Watts in Bellport, N.Y., for her debut with the publication. She made an epic return and graced the fold for the first time this year, reuniting with the visual artist on the beautiful beaches of Bermuda.

Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

The Dancing With the Stars alum also made her runway debut last month at SI Swimsuit’s annual Swim Week, strutting barefoot in two bold swimsuits and striking playful poses at the end of the catwalk. Maher, who revealed she felt hotter than ever during her time in Miami, is proof that stepping out of your comfort zone can often be the most rewarding experience.

“If they can just see somebody being so authentic in themselves, hopefully it gives them permission to do that as well,” she shared ahead of the runway about how she hopes to encourage people to take risks.

Ilona Maher
Ilona Maher / Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Today, the athlete uses her platform to champion strength and self-love. With her signature mix of body-positive messaging and sharp humor, she continues to inspire young girls in sports and beyond.

