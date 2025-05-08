Katie Austin Is a Modern Tinker Bell in Stunning, Plunging Satin Vintage Versace Gown for ACM Awards
Katie Austin is headed out to host the red carpet at the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards, and while she’s not a nominee, the fitness content creator is certainly dressed like a winner. The SI Swimsuit stalwart, who is set to make her fifth appearance in the fold next week, was discovered through the Swim Search open casting call in 2021 and has posed for the magazine each year since, continuing to prove her fierce modeling skills and star power. And, she just did it again ahead of the ACM ceremony on May 8.
The Virginia native stunned in an Instagram video post, showing off her slim, toned arms and sculpted figure as she dazzled in a stunning satin-finish gown. The gorgeous pistachio green dress, a vintage versace piece, featured a figure-skimming silhouette, side slit, plunging neckline and criss-cross open-back silhouette. Austin served major etheral Tinker Bell fairy energy with a chic tousled updo from hairstylist Anna Sullivan, featuring a few face-framing blonde-brown pieces left loose.
Her glam was as glowy and radiant as always, featuring a bronzed, chiseled base, shimmery shadow, dark, dramatic lashes, feathered brows, rosy cheeks and a glossy taupe lip—all courtesy of makeup artist Beck Austin.
“Off to host at the @acmawards red carpet in vintage Versace!!!!!⭐️🤠,” the 31-year-old, who recently launched a cooking channel on YouTube, captioned the clip on Monday afternoon.
“Stunning!!!,” fellow SI Swim model Jena Sims commented.
“THIS COLORRRRRR,” Taylor King chimed.
“This is the best dress ever,” one fan agreed.
“Love your hair like this!,” Ally Kendricks wrote.
“Katie this is so gorg on you!,” Summer Wilson exclaimed.
“WOW!!!!! ABSOLUTELY STUNNING!!! So BEAUTIFUL honey!!!!!! So proud of you hosting the Red Carpet!!!! Xoxo,” mom and legendary workout video icon Denise Austin gushed.
“I’m freaking out you guys. I am wearing for the first time ever, Versace, and I’m going to make it my whole entire personality,” she admitted in the video. “[I’m] a host, baby! This is my first ACM Awards; I’ve done three CMA Awards. I’m so excited to be here in Frisco, Texas. We‘re going to have so much fun.”
Austin accessorized with stunning, minimalist diamond jewelry, including a tennis necklace, small dangly earrings and a beautiful tennis bracelet, which she also wore as part of her wedding jewelry, a gift from her husband, Lane Armstrong. The couple, who met on dating app The League in 2020 and got married last May.
