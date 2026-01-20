Olivia Dunne’s Striped Swimwear Is Giving Us Flashbacks to These 4 SI Swimsuit Styles
In the latter months of 2025, Olivia Dunne set down roots in Jupiter, Fla. Fast forward to the first month of 2026, and she showed her 5.3 million Instagram followers just how she has adapted to the Sunshine State.
Dunne’s coastal carousel
In an 11-image carousel, which Dunne captioned, "Jup life 🐶," the three-time SI Swimsuit model showcased a slew of sunshine-filled frames. In them, Dunne posed with her pup, Roux, and shared snaps with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, while also displaying a plethora of swimwear looks.
In the first frames of the carousel, which Dunne debuted on Sunday, Jan. 18, the retired NCAA gymnast modeled a strapless, striped bikini set. If you’re a longtime SI Swimsuit reader, then you are more than aware how stripes have become a seaside styling staple in the fold—worn by brand legend Kate Upton on the front page of the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue and by Dunne herself, who donned a zebra striped suit from Reina Olga on the cover of SI Swimsuit 2025.
So, today, we’re checking out more SI Swimsuit images to fuel your striped swimwear mood board if you’re looking to channel the style youself.
XANDRA in Jamaica
During her second SI Swimsuit photo shoot, XANDRA repped this two-toned strapless set from SAME on set in Jamaica. The Ohio native turned Miami-based DJ paired the baby pink and white striped bikini with a statement chain necklace from Ben-Amun as she posed on a beachside railing.
Christen Goff in Portugal
For her fourth consecutive photo shoot with the brand, Goff traveled to Portugal for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue. While on location, she repped a textured suit from Hunza G with crimson and white stripes.
Samantha Hoopes in Nevis
Hoopes donned this plunging Liza Bruce at Shrimpton Couture one-piece during her fifth consecutive photo shoot with the SI Swimsuit, which took place in Nevis. A truly bold and remarkable style, even eight years on.
Lorena Durán in Scrub Island
Durán stunned during her rookie campaign in Scrub Island, and wore this striped crochet set from ASARA SWIM for her inaugural shoot in the fold. The model effortlessly impressed, and appeared in SI Swimsuit three times during the early 2020s—in Montenegro (2022), Puerto Rico (2023) and Portugal (2024).
